Maya Jama's daring cut out black dress and diamanté belly chain is a major glam mood

When she’s not styling low-rise crochet midi skirts for a court-side view at Wimbledon, Maya Jama can usually be found dressed to the nines in racy red latex for official Love Island hosting duties, stylised lingerie looks at Glastonbury and sheer cheetah print blouses for parties in the city.

More often than not the British style mogul is dressed to impress and her recent glamorous gown is a testament to exactly that.

© Instagram / @mayajama Flawless is an understatement

Sharing a series of snaps and videos to her Instagram account just yesterday, Maya chose to go all out to host Love Island's After Sun episode, opting for an ultra-flattering, strappy black dress with midriff and hip cutouts. Maya accessorised her sultry moment with a chunky gold bangle and a diamanté-encrusted belly chain, a jewellery choice that we believe is about to become overly popular when that British heatwave finally arrives.

© Instagram / @mayajama Belly chains are making a comeback

For glam, Maya chose to let her long brunette locks loose, settling on a loosely curled side part style which cascaded over her shoulder.

Other than indulging in this season's tumultuous love affairs, many fans of Love Island watch the show purely for Miss Maya and her standout wardrobe choices. Just a few weeks ago Stormzy’s beau stole the show in a plunging neckline, red latex midi dress from cool-girl brand Poster Girl, a look which racked up hundreds of fire emoji comments and a few love confessions.

Unfortunately for those of us who are avid fans of the show ( and Maya’s on-duty looks) season 11 of the show is set to wrap up in just a few weeks, with the last episode airing on Monday, July 29. Taking that information into consideration, we estimate that Maya has just a few more stylistic ensembles up her sleeve, giving us yet another reason to sit on the couch every night at 9 pm and catch up on the latest villa gossip.