Millie Bobby Brown just made the Y2K corset part of her spring uniform

Millie Bobby Brown’s spring fashion game is second to none.

From a feminine dress with rebellious knee-high boots during Paris Fashion Week, to a red mini and sheer tights on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the multi-hyphenate star's looks have been utterly drool-worthy of late.

Solidifying her status as a Gen Z dressing muse, this week the Stranger Things actress has shown us two ways to give the classic corset a casual makeover, and it's inspired our spring dress code.

Showcasing Florence By Mills’ new Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection, co-created with fashion platform About You, with her 63m Instagram followers, Millie oozed Y2K glamour in a denim co-ord.

The two-piece set consisted of straight-leg jeans and a corset, adorned with white butterflies from head to toe.

In the video, Millie explained: “I’m obsessed with this look. It's a corset but it’s comfortable and not too fitted." Giving the camera a close up of her chunky jewellery, she said: "Pair it with a nice silver moment and here you have it. You don’t even have to try.”

Millie's corset gave an off-duty pair of jeans an alluring edge, providing the perfect balance of casual and elevated.

Last week, she demonstrated another way to use this effortless styling hack. For the premiere of her new Netflix film Damsel, the 20-year-old stunned in a renaissance-style corset paired with light-wash blue jeans, burgundy patent boots and a statement white choker necklace.

© Getty Millie wore jeans on the red carpet at the Damsel premiere

A Y2K-infused bodice has once again become a fashionista go-to, with It-girls including Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez and Adut Akech presenting multiple ways to wear the trend. Plus, Margot Robbie wore literally nothing but a gilded gold corset to the Oscars afterparty this weekend.

© Getty Nicola Peltz Beckham wore a corset to the premiere of Lola © Getty Margot Robbie stunned in a corset at a 2024 Oscars afterparty

What's more, the waist-cinching corset is a silhouette that's securely on the fashion cards for this season. “The emphasis is firmly on the hourglass silhouette and for this season, designers are favouring a more structural approach,” says Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin in her SS24 trends analysis, “Steeped in history, keep an eye out for boning and criss-cross lace-up styles.”

Millie has given ‘jeans a nice top’ the coolest makeover for 2024.