Millie Bobby Brown's summer 2024 wardrobe is mini dresses galore

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Millie Bobby Brown has every right to be basking in newlywed bliss right now, after her intimate wedding to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, which took place at the end of May.

But, in typically MBB fashion, the Stranger Things star is back to working as hard as ever, currently influencing summer wishlists and sharing her favourite styles for summer.

She extremely well-versed when it comes to her sartorial agenda. Whether it's Y2K-esque 'fits or super chic bridal attire, the 20-year-old constantly keeps us on our toes with her experimental dress code, but for summer 2024 it's clear she's championing one style and one style only: the mini dress.

Millie and her clothing brand Florence by Mills shared an Instagram reel captioned: "this just in: mills shares an inside look into her summer dress collection and dishes on her top 3 faves." All of which said faves, are uber-feminine dresses with a short hem that are effortlessly chic and super versatile.

The multihyphenate star herself wore the 'Eyelet Princess' broderie anglaise dress in white (apt for a newlywed we'd say) which she called "the most beautiful day dress" paired with some black Adidas Samba's - AKA, the It-girl trainer of the moment.

She showed her followers the black version of her mini which she explained she loved because "I feel like with a sneaker you're dressing it down, but with a heel, it's more elevated."

"with a cool necklace, you're in for a treat," is her number one styling tip. Millie then showcases the lavender and baby pink versions which she suggests are perfect for a baby shower, and we couldn't agree more.

She then tries on a ditsy floral dress for her "garden party era" and a linen black dress for elevated European summer vibes. Though she explains the complete differences between both, all of her go-to pieces this season are thin-strapped mini with a corset-shaped bodice created from stretchy fabric.

The ideal summer look if you ask us...