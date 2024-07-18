Queen Letizia's stunning suit is a major summer 2024 colour trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Wednesday, July 17th, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain hosted audiences at the Zarzuela Palace, alongside their daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

As always, the Spanish matriarch donned an effortlessly elegant outfit. She is renowned for her sophisticated yet modern style file that is on-trend but always royally appropriate.

She often opts for tailored pieces, balancing a classic and contemporary sartorial agenda. Our favourite thing? her wardrobe includes a mix of high-end designers like Felipe Varela and Carolina Herrera, as well as more affordable brands like Zara and Massimo Dutti.

MORE: Queen Letizia can't get enough of these 'barefoot' trainers

READ: Queen Letizia’s tweed midi dress is a lesson in classic styling

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain hosted audiences at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

Yesterday she donned a look that was quintessentially Queen Letizia, wearing her go-to suit and flat shoes combo. And the cornflower blue colourway is a top-tier trend for spring/summer 2024.

A single-breasted blazer and matching pleated trouser set from Spanish label El Corte Inglés was her outfit of choice. An understated white baselayer and flat white pumps gave her look a dressed-down edge while still appearing polished and sophisticated.

© Getty Her bold blue suit is on trend for SS24

Her suit hue is from the same colour palette as Pantone's 'Strong Blue' - one of the colours that the company confirmed in its London Spring 2024 Colour Palette.

Pantone's semiannual report predicts the colours that will be seen during fashion weeks in New York and in London, and they were on the money with blue hues in the English capital, as Emilia Wickstead, JW Anderson and Zimmerman were just a few labels to flaunt favourable shades of blue for this season.

Queen Letizia's latest outfit further proves why her fashion choices are lauded for their timeless appeal and subtle nods to current trends, making her a style icon in the royal world.