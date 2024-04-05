Gillian Anderson's 'Scoop' press tour wardrobe has been a lesson in quiet luxury

In Philip Martin’s highly anticipated Netflix film Scoop, a retelling of the process of the BBC securing the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, Gillian Anderson portrays presenter and journalist, Emily Maitlis. Challenging him about his long-term friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, played by Rufus Sewell, maintains his innocence of any crimes himself.

© Getty Gillian looks incredible in the bold hue © Getty Florals are your colour Gill © Getty So obsessed with this dress

Whilst on the press tour ahead of the film's release, we couldn’t help but notice Gillian’s wardrobe. In numerous red carpet appearances over the years, her bold style has evolved and she usually isn’t afraid to indulge in dopamine dressing: from Versace pink to an Erdem floral number, to a leather patchwork maxi-dress.

However, we are seeing a different side to her this year so far. The quiet luxury trend has taken the fashion world by storm and shows no signs of taking a back seat anytime soon. More of a style favoured by minimalists, quiet luxury rejects logo-covered pieces and bright hues and champions luxurious fabrics, neutral tones and wearable pieces that effortlessly slot into your wardrobe.

Brands such as Tove, Toteme and The Row have nailed the aesthetic and their customers are the epitome of quiet luxury. Structured tailoring, cashmere sweaters and core basics are the core of how to begin curating your quiet luxury wardrobe. It really is a great way to build a capsule wardrobe with minimal but chic, efficient pieces- which can also be a way to reduce your consumption and spending.

© Getty Gillian was glowing at the world premiere of "Scoop"

At the World Premier of Scoop, held at The Curzon in Mayfair, Gillian wore a bespoke mohair teal dress by London-based brand, Emilia Wickstead. Styled by Martha Ward, she paired the dress with metallic Gianvito Rossi sandals, an Anya Hindmarch bag and accessorised with delicate jewellery by British designer, Solange Azagury-Partridge. The figure-hugging dress oozed glamour and elevated her frame, whilst channelling the quiet luxury trend due to its simplicity.

© Getty Denim in all forms is always a good idea

Attending the New York screening of Scoop, Gillian stunned in an Erdem floral flared dress, paired with black sandals and dainty gold jewellery. Its high neckline, layered hem with cinched waist hangs beautifully on her frame, whilst its floral detailing adds a fun yet subtle element to the design. The denim dress is having its revival for SS24, as seen on the runways of David Koma, Marine Serre and Sacai.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Gillian Anderson on The Today Show

Appearing on The Today Show and interviewed by Savannah Guthrie, Gillian looked effortlessly chic in a cream turtleneck short-sleeve dress. Paired with nude court heels, she oozed elegance and really toned into the quiet luxury trend. This style and the milky-tone dress would be a real staple in any wardrobe to ease yourself into it if you don’t know where to start.

© Getty Cosy and chic

Spotted out in New York, Gillian wore an all-black ensemble. She paired a black leather midi skirt with a classic black coat and timeless pointed court heels, a leather clutch bag and an oversized scarf. The simplicity of the look still gives a stylish yet effortless finish.