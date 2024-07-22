Maya Jama's break-up wardrobe: How her style has changed post-Stormzy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Break-ups typically call for three things; Ben & Jerry’s, smudged mascara and tracksuit bottoms.

Since her break-up with Stormzy, Maya Jama has fallen prey to exactly zero of the aforementioned, proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

© Getty Maya attended Wimbledon 2024 in Magda Butrym

Instead, the Love Island host has seized the opportunity to revamp her single era style. With no signs of slowing down in the shopping department, the 29-year-old is taking her retail therapy very seriously.

From flawless on-screen ITV appearances to afternoons spent courtside at Wimbledon, the presenter has been maintaining a jam-packed schedule brimming with covetable looks to note down.

© Instagram/@mayajama The star wearing a oceanic two-piece by independent label Ella Mia

Has her style changed since entering her single phase? We’ve certainly noticed an influx of beach-ready partygirl looks, spanning electric blue Mauve London dresses to hungover-chic changing robes and Croc combinations.

Despite having excellent taste, Maya has never been a style snob. She’s not afraid to let her hair down via social media and document a more makeshift outfit or two, which only makes her even more relatable and in turn, loveable.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The Love Island host in a glamorous lace number by Mauve London

Since her break-up with Stormzy, the star has merged crinkled oversized (ex) boyfriend shirts with camo cargo pants, white tank tops with cherry red bikinis and more. Taking relaxed style to new levels, Maya even referenced her own break-up via her clothing, sporting a baseball cap that read ‘privacy please.’ We love a dose of self-aware style.

However, the show must go on, even in the face of heartbreak. Maya has continued to host Love Island, meaning a slew of uber-glam outfits have been streaming out of her on-screen archive.

© Maya Jama/Instagram The 29-year-old has embraced ironic post-relationship dressing

Contrasting her out-of-office aesthetic, a series of dresses by names including Ella Mia, Magda Butrym and Poster Girl have also appeared draped across the presenter, proving that she continues to champion emerging labels.

It goes without saying that one thing that Maya’s post-relationship wardrobe will now lack is his and hers designer outfits. While they never fully twinned, Maya and Stormzy graced events such as Glastonbury and Louis Vuitton runway shows in complementing looks, often wearing the same brand or similar oversized street-style silhouette.

© Shutterstock Stormzy and Maya Jama seen at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris back in June

The two also shared a penchant for monochrome dressing, attending events such as the Fashion Awards and British Vogue's "Forces For Change" Party together in black and white outfits.

While we expect an absence of couples’ looks from her sassy singleton wardrobe, we have no doubt that Maya will continue to platform independent brands while expertly curating her unfazed, off-duty fashion which we have all come to know and love.

