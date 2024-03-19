Millie Bobby Brown swears by this beauty hack for fresh, spring skin

Spring is within reaching distance – according to the vernal equinox it officially kicks off tomorrow – which means a makeup reboot is in order.

The season calls for lighter, fresher formulas and invigorating, pretty shades, and Millie Bobby Brown is already on the case.

The Stranger Things star and budding Gen Z beauty icon shared a quick 'Get Ready With Me' -style video on her Instagram Stories, giving her 63.3m followers an insight into her current routine.

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown The actress applied the formula to the apples of her cheeks

Dressed in a bright purple grandad-style tee with her hair in cutesy plaits, the 20-year-old championed an editor-approved makeup multi-tasker.

Cream blush is an industry favourite, capable of making the skin look more awake in an instant. A gentle wash of colour across the cheeks makes practically everyone look healthier and more energised.

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown Millie's blush is by her own line, Florence by Mills

A cinch to apply, cream formulas are great for a speedy transformation – ideal if your morning routine is always more rushed than you'd like. (We can relate.)

Millie's foolproof application technique took seconds, and it is super easy to recreate. She simply dabbed the pigment onto the apples of her cheeks, blending it in with her ring finger.

Millie's weapon of choice was a bit of a flex, considering it's a Florence by Mills creation.

The Damsel actress didn't reveal exactly which shade of Cheek Pop Blush Stick she used, but judging by the tell-tale pinky-nude hue, it strongly resembled 'Kind Kelly'.

Another advantage of a cream formula is that it can also be swept across your lips, Millie didn't do it on this occasion, only applying to her cheeks, but it's a great way to create tonal cohesion in your spring beauty look.