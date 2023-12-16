Jessica Chastain reveals the unusual gift Taylor Swift once sent her after a break up

Taylor Swift is known for being a thoughtful gift giver – who can forget the 2014 holiday season when she sent 32 lucky fans handpicked gifts and launched the annual 'Swiftmas'? – and now Jessica Chastain has revealed that in 2011 Taylor sent the actress her own gift, a curated breakup playlist.

The two met in 2011 at the Met Gala and Jessica shared that as they were sitting next to each other the actress told the singer that she was going through a recent breakup, so "we went and danced together — it was such a fun night".

"And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” she continued, before sharing that the 34-year-old had, in fact, "made me a break-up playlist". Watch the video below...

Taylor Swift made Jessica Chastain a personalized breakup playlist

"Isn't that the sweetest thing? And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” Jessica quipped, speaking on The Jimmy Fallon Show, adding: "And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up."

Jessica and Taylor met again earlier in 2023 when The Help actress attended the Eras Tour in Mexico City.

© Instagram Jessica Chastain and friends meet Taylor Swift backstage after Eras Tour

"Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content," Jessica jokingly captioned her carousel of videos and pictures, referencing the blurry videos as the group danced to 'Shake It Off,' and her assistant Ali screamed in excitement as Taylor played the opening chords to 'Cornelia Street,' a song about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

A year after the 2011 breakup Jessica met her now husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who comes from an Italian noble family.

They have welcomed two children but chose to keep son Augustus and daughter Guilietta out of the spotlight. Jessica and Gian, who married in 2017, reportedly welcomed their first daughter in 2018 via surrogate and their second child in 2020.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Jessica and Taylor reunited again during the filming of the Graham Norton Show in 2019

Jessica revealed their names in 2022 as she collected her Oscar for Best Actress, thanking them in her speech: "Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart."

"Normally I never talk about my personal life," she said during an interview with Marie Claire in December 2022.

"But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago and when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.' And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'

Jessica Chastain thanks her children as she wins Best Actress at Oscars

"I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.' I started listing all these things," Jessica shared.

"Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama. And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this."