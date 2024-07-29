Vanessa Kirby's sultry red leather pencil skirt look is so 2010s-coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Vanessa Kirby, recognised for her roles in The Crown and Mission: Impossible, is celebrated not only for her acting talents but also for her distinctive sartorial style that constantly keeps us entertained.

Her versatile fashion agenda sees her going from ultra-chic, form-fitting gowns by Alexander McQueen to glitzy cool-girl-approved Miu Miu maxis and avant-garde looks by the likes of Schiaparelli. Regardless of what aesthetic she's going for and what event, her stellar wardrobe simply refuses to quit.

Yesterday the actress, who will star as Susan Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, stepped out at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con with her FF co-stars, and her sultry PVC look was utterly 2010s-coded.

© Getty Her 2010s coded look was from Hervé Léger's resort '25 collection

Styled by Karla Welch, who is also responsible for the wardrobe agendas of Kristen Wiig, Greta Gerwig and Olivia Wilde to name a few, Vanessa commanded attention in a crimson red leather-look pencil skirt, paired with a black plunge neck bodysuit, both from French fashion house Hervé Léger's Resort '25 collection.

© Getty She posed with co-star Pedro Pascal

Vanessa's daring 'fit harkened back to the 2010s, when no night out was complete without either a pencil skirt or a PVC piece. Hervé Léger perhaps holds the decade's defining aesthetic at its core - the brand became a symbol of 1990s fashion (notably its bandage dresses) celebrated for its glamorous, figure-hugging aesthetic, long before millennials made it their go-to for nightclubbing with a quiff, chunky platform heels and foundation covered lips.

The silver screen star has a habit of wearing 'cheugy' styles which then become popular. In 2022, she stunned in a Schiaparelli peplum dress which once again fuelled us with nostalgia for simpler times. Fast forward to 2023 and it was a major trend on the SS24 runways - "If you lived through the 2010s, the resurgence of the peplum may be coolly received," we said in our SS24 trend report "And honestly? We hear you. But thankfully, modern hip accentuation – steeped with fluidity – is truly worlds apart from the horrors of the previous decade.

Could we see a revival of PVC and pencil skirts? if Vanessa says so then anything is possible - watch this space.