Megan Thee Stallion just coined Democrat-chic a thing in cropped electric blue suit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It seems the fashion world is currently making patriotic dressing a thing.

Just yesterday our favourite online girly Emma Chamberlain donned a series of nationalist Ralph Lauren ensembles while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games and now Megan Thee Stallion is making a political stand in an electric blue, cropped suiting look.

© Getty We'd vote this suit for president if we could...

Megan chose to put a stylistic spin on the stereotypical office ensemble, opting for a pair of form-fitting suit pants, an ultra-crop white shirt, a cropped blazer and a satin tie in the same hue.

The American rapper and music mogul donned her vibrant suiting look to endorse Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, performing to 10,000 people in Atlanta Georgia, just days after Beyoncé gave her permission to use her song Freedom as the official campaign trail song.

© Getty Brb, off to buy an electric blue suit for our own wardrobe

Throughout her four-song set, Megan made it very clear who she was voting for in the upcoming election, telling fans of the current Vice President that the United States of America is "about to make history with the first Black female president." She then continued on to introduce her song Body by saying "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies – and if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for" in reference to Kamala's strong advocation for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The Texas-born songstress also endorsed a new zeitgeist slogan for the Presidential runner, addressing the crowd as "hotties" before saying "Hotties for Harris," which is well on its way to becoming a trending hashtag on both Instagram and TikTok.

In an Instagram post shared to her 32.3 million followers yesterday, Megan and her backup dancer entourage, who were also dressed in the vibrant blue shade, can be seen dancing in synchronise to her song Mamushi. Captioning the post "Thee new Head of Security" fans of Megan and Kamala have already spoken up in the comment section, one fan leaving a comical "I trust the hotties more than the Secret Service" while another said "This the dance I’m doing when I go to the polls."

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this week it’s that dressing for your country is chicer than chic.