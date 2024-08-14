Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sam Smith: Best fashion moments of all time
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Sam Smith: Best fashion moments of all time

The songstress has solidified themselves as a fashion mogul to watch

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there's one British music maven who has openly experimented with fashion on the world stage in order to find their own sense of style, it's Grammy Award Winning singer, Sam Smith.

When Sam first emerged onto the music scene back in 2013 with their ethereal power ballad Lay Me Down, the London-born singer, like many of us back then, was still figuring out their style. 

View post on Instagram
 

Fast forward a couple of years (after a few red carpet trial and era ‘fits) Sam found their fashion flare, settling on an eccentric, eclectic, fashion-forward style that's a joy to witness.

From that blow-up latex one piece which quickly turned into a social media sphere meme to their sheer over-skirt Met Gala 2024 look, here are Sam Smith’s most iconic looks of all time…

1/7

NYFW: 2024© Getty

NYFW: 2024

Earlier this year Sam attended their beau Christian Cowan's fashion show in a custom-made full black maxi skirt and silk button-up shirt adorned with a delicate star print.

2/7

Met Gala: 2024© Getty

Met Gala: 2024

Sam called upon their partner and go-to fashion designer Christian Cowan for the evening, donning a chic black suiting look complete with a sheer skirt overlay and a silver metal rose closure.

3/7

Barbie Premiere: 2023© Getty

Barbie Premiere: 2023

Sam, who wrote the iconic song Man I Am for the 2023 movie Barbie decided on a casual oversized look for premiere night. Donning a set over oversized blue jeans and a baggy sweater from Vetements, the look was peak hype beast street style.

4/7

NRJ Music Awards: 2019© Getty

NRJ Music Awards: 2019

In 2019, Sam styled a set of brown suit trousers with a chic white blazer, silk undershirt and heeled boots to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.

5/7

The Fashion Awards red carpet: 2023© Getty

The Fashion Awards red carpet: 2023

Before switching into their black gown, Sam walked the red carpet of the Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet in a black tartan print blazer and mini skirt combo, which they paired with their go-to platform boots.

6/7

BRIT Awards: 2023© Getty

BRIT Awards: 2023

Possibly their most viral 'fit to date, Sam turned heads in a blow-up latex catsuit from Harri and platform-heeled boots for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

7/7

The Fashion Awards: 2023© Getty

The Fashion Awards: 2023

To accept the award for Cultural Innovator of the Year at the 2023 Fashion Awards, Sam chose a voluptuous black plunging neckline gown and a stack of diamond and silver chain choker necklaces. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More