Sam Smith: Best fashion moments of all time

If there's one British music maven who has openly experimented with fashion on the world stage in order to find their own sense of style, it's Grammy Award Winning singer, Sam Smith.

When Sam first emerged onto the music scene back in 2013 with their ethereal power ballad Lay Me Down, the London-born singer, like many of us back then, was still figuring out their style.

Fast forward a couple of years (after a few red carpet trial and era ‘fits) Sam found their fashion flare, settling on an eccentric, eclectic, fashion-forward style that's a joy to witness.

From that blow-up latex one piece which quickly turned into a social media sphere meme to their sheer over-skirt Met Gala 2024 look, here are Sam Smith’s most iconic looks of all time…

1/ 7 © Getty NYFW: 2024 Earlier this year Sam attended their beau Christian Cowan's fashion show in a custom-made full black maxi skirt and silk button-up shirt adorned with a delicate star print.

2/ 7 © Getty Met Gala: 2024 Sam called upon their partner and go-to fashion designer Christian Cowan for the evening, donning a chic black suiting look complete with a sheer skirt overlay and a silver metal rose closure.

3/ 7 © Getty Barbie Premiere: 2023 Sam, who wrote the iconic song Man I Am for the 2023 movie Barbie decided on a casual oversized look for premiere night. Donning a set over oversized blue jeans and a baggy sweater from Vetements, the look was peak hype beast street style.

4/ 7 © Getty NRJ Music Awards: 2019 In 2019, Sam styled a set of brown suit trousers with a chic white blazer, silk undershirt and heeled boots to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.

5/ 7 © Getty The Fashion Awards red carpet: 2023 Before switching into their black gown, Sam walked the red carpet of the Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet in a black tartan print blazer and mini skirt combo, which they paired with their go-to platform boots.

6/ 7 © Getty BRIT Awards: 2023 Possibly their most viral 'fit to date, Sam turned heads in a blow-up latex catsuit from Harri and platform-heeled boots for the 2023 BRIT Awards.