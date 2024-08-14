Sam Smith: Best fashion moments of all time

Fast forward a couple of years (after a few red carpet trial and era ‘fits) Sam found their fashion flare, settling on an eccentric, eclectic, fashion-forward style that's a joy to witness.
From that blow-up latex one piece which quickly turned into a social media sphere meme to their sheer over-skirt Met Gala 2024 look, here are Sam Smith’s most iconic looks of all time…
1/7
NYFW: 2024
Earlier this year Sam attended their beau Christian Cowan's fashion show in a custom-made full black maxi skirt and silk button-up shirt adorned with a delicate star print.
2/7
Met Gala: 2024
Sam called upon their partner and go-to fashion designer Christian Cowan for the evening, donning a chic black suiting look complete with a sheer skirt overlay and a silver metal rose closure.
3/7
Barbie Premiere: 2023
Sam, who wrote the iconic song Man I Am for the 2023 movie Barbie decided on a casual oversized look for premiere night. Donning a set over oversized blue jeans and a baggy sweater from Vetements, the look was peak hype beast street style.
4/7
NRJ Music Awards: 2019
In 2019, Sam styled a set of brown suit trousers with a chic white blazer, silk undershirt and heeled boots to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.
5/7
The Fashion Awards red carpet: 2023
Before switching into their black gown, Sam walked the red carpet of the Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet in a black tartan print blazer and mini skirt combo, which they paired with their go-to platform boots.
6/7
BRIT Awards: 2023
Possibly their most viral 'fit to date, Sam turned heads in a blow-up latex catsuit from Harri and platform-heeled boots for the 2023 BRIT Awards.
7/7
The Fashion Awards: 2023
To accept the award for Cultural Innovator of the Year at the 2023 Fashion Awards, Sam chose a voluptuous black plunging neckline gown and a stack of diamond and silver chain choker necklaces.