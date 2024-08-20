Has Matilda Djerf created the It-girl knit of autumn 2024?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Matilda Djerf’s sartorial power knows no bounds when it comes to influencing the masses with her It-girl-coded style agenda.

Ethereal midi dresses, 90s-infused 'back to basics' street style that lends casual elegance with a touch of vintage-inspired femininity, and of course, never without her signature voluminous blonde bombshell blowout: it's no wonder she frequents with the likes of Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber.

It’s pretty much a given that anything she wears, the cool girls want. But her latest street style look featured a particular red velvet-hued sweater that is truly going to take the cake for the upcoming autumn/winter season.

Matilda shared an image with her 3.1m Instagram followers, walking along a street that looked like it had been aesthetically curated for the background of her photo.

Matilda shared images of her 90s street style 'fit on Instagram

She opted for a pair of straight-leg dark-wash denim jeans, paired with open-toe flip-flops, and a white t-shirt layered with a decadent, burgundy v-neck sweater. A headscarf, a pair of rectangular sunglasses and a bunch of sunflowers finished off her outfit that oozed 90s chic.

Her entire look proved the power of her signature Scandi-chic minimalistic aesthetic, using a knit in a rich, deep hue to add a sense of elegance and sophistication.

Fans were quick to ask in the comments whether her jumper was from her brand Djerf Avenue, which she confirmed and alluded to it being a first look for her autumn ‘fits that will drop later in the year. Comments included: "All the DA teasers lately, I would like to thank not only God," I" can’t with this sweater!!! It looks gorgeous on you and I want one tooooo" and "Have my money, need that sweater" - our sentiments exactly.

The comments section on Instagram suggests this is going to be the It-girl knit of autumn 2024

Following on from AW23, red ruled the runways at the autumn/winter 2024 shows, and Matilda's red wine-hued knit offers a sense of refinement and luxury with a relaxed sophisticated air.

The best thing about it, is its versatility and ease of wear, embodying her quintessential focus on timeless, neutral-toned pieces. From trainers to heels, layered over a t-shirt to tied around the shoulders for a touch of Parisian chic, her stunning jumper is the ultimate staple piece.

By the looks of the comments section on her Instagram post, you’ll need to be on high alert for its release, because it’s going to be flying off the shelves…