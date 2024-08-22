Simone Ashley's dreamy draped dress is peak holiday glamour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Oh, how we've missed Simone Ashley's stellar sartorial agenda.

Since bursting onto the scene as Kate Bridgerton in the record-breaking Netflix series Bridgerton, the It-Brit has catapulted onto the roster of cool-girl sartorial muses.

Simone's delectable style file constantly keeps us on our toes, which is why we love it so much. From sheer dresses and 'no trousers' to Old Hollywood-esque accessories and ultra-chic 'quiet luxury' gowns - she's a versatile dressing muse.

© Instagram /@simoneashley Simone stunned in an Alaia cut-out dress and black sandals

Her outfit pics have been few and far between this summer (a well-deserved break after Season 3 of the show if you ask us). Now she's back and better than ever, sharing some holiday snaps with her 4M followers, and her decadent yellow dress perfects this season's honey-hued colour trend.

Simone oozed vacation glamour in Alaïa's Asymmetrical Second-Skin Cut-Out Dress - a figure-hugging midi dress with an elegant one-shoulder design and an all-over ruching design tocreate a flattering silhouette.

© Instagram /@simoneashley Yellow has been the most coveted colour of summer 2024

MORE: Simone Ashley's stunning mini dress is all we want for this season

READ: Simone Ashley swaps Bridgerton corsets for edgy Motorcycle Jacket amidst Rom-Com announcement

Yellow has firmly held the spotlight all summer long. After brands at the SS24 fashion shows presented swathes of soft, buttery pieces, the fashion set dived head-first into championing an array of golden yellow shades. From Natalie Portman's Dior mini skirt at the Paris Olympics to Selena Gomez's stunning all-in-one swimsuit and Blake Lively's showstopping tights. Lily James' v-neck dress, Emily Ratajkowski's satin plunge-neck gown and practically every It-girl on the planet wearing yellow sunglasses - there is an unwavering doubt that yellow is going to appear high on the fashion trend round-ups at the end of 2024.

© Getty Simone wore butter yellow from head-to-toe in May

Simone has championed the colourway since the very beginning of the spring/summer 2024 season - as any style icon would. Back in May she incorporated the trend into her street style agenda, wearing Look 43 from the Hermès autumn -winter 2024 show: a cropped ribbed turtleneck, belted leather trousers, yellow western boots, and a yellow bomber jacket.

She is so back.