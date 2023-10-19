Paris Hilton wore an affordable dress from Self-Portrait, and it's still available to shop

Paris Hilton made a stunning fashion statement on Season 11 of The Tonight Show, capturing everyone's attention in an affordable yet utterly glamorous outfit.

The star donned a Self-Portrait’s off-the-shoulder crystal-embellished fishnet midi dress to meet with Jimmy Fallon, and luckily it is still available for fashion enthusiasts to purchase.

© NBC Paris Hilton during her interview with Jimmy Fallon

The contemporary fashion label is celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and timeless designs. Their latest dress, which comes at the reasonable price of £440 is a testament to the coveted fashion editor-approved brand. Adorned with meticulously hand-placed crystals, it created a shimmering effect that catches the eye from afar.

RELATED: Paris Hilton serves 'stylish royal' in Kate Middleton-approved brand

MORE: Paris Hilton introduces new addition to her family six months after son's birth

Crafted from trending fishnet fabric, it delicately embraces the figure before gracefully flaring out into a swishy skirt. The bardot design adds an element of nonchalant elegance, while the intricate crystal embellishments add party season ready opulence. The garment is not only visually stunning but also thoughtfully designed, ensuring a close and comfortable fit.

© Gotham Paris also donned a matching bag from the same brand

To complete her chic ensemble, Hilton paired the dress with an equally opulent statement piece accessory; a crystal-embellished bow-detailed leather tote from the same brand. This mini bag perfectly mirrored the charm of Paris’ look. Crafted from black leather, the bag features a silver-tone bow adorned with crystals, adding a dash of sparkle to the look.

Crystal-embellished fishnet midi dress - Self-Portrait

Paris Hilton isn’t the only fan of the affordable yet high-end label. The Princess of Wales is a big Self-Portrait fan. Among the array of designers she appreciates, Self-Portrait, holds a special place in her wardrobe. Princess Kate has notably displayed her fondness for the brand's signature blazer dresses, showcasing her deep admiration for their classic aesthetic.

Likewise Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild has sported the brand, despite having a completely different style ethos. During the dazzling chaos of Paris Fashion Week,, the Hilton sisters emerged as the standout style stars this season. They captivated the spotlight with their unique and contrasting fashion sensibilities, adding a touch of individuality to the glamorous event.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.