Nicky Hilton nailed heiress-chic in sheer tights and draped mini dress

It’s never been questioned that flawless style clearly runs in the Hilton family - and youngest Hilton heiress Nicky proved exactly that while perched front row at Marc Jacob's recent fashion show in NYC.

For the occasion, Nicky traded in her default palette of sleek pastel tones for a monochrome black and white look, complete with a bold red lick of nail polish.

© Getty We don't care if it's summer, we will be recreating this look

Keeping on-theme for the evening, Nicky opted for a silky white long-sleeve mini dress with accent draping and a silver buckle at the hip. She layered the mini over a set of sheer black denier tights which she paired with a set of patent black, pointed-toe strappy heels. To top off the striking look, Nicky clasped a black Marc Jacobs Sack bag, elevated by a set of diamond earrings and a sleek, side-parted high ponytail hairstyle.

The youngest Hilton sister wasn’t the only famed face serving serious style at the show. Taking her prestigious place on the FROW alongside Nicky was Anna Wintour, who wore a red and white polka dot dress, plus Instagram’s favourite It-girl Devon Lee Carlson sporting a striking red hot mini dress and Cardi B in a set of yellow tights and a floral shower-loofah inspired, floral dress.

© Getty Anna Wintour attends Marc Jacobs fashion show © Getty Devon Lee Carlson attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show © Getty Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show

The look comes as no surprise to fans of the Hilton sister, who consider her a seasoned fashion mogul.

In a recent interview for our Hello! Fashion June Digital Issue, Nicky spoke with Hello! Fashion Fashion Features Director Becky Donaldson on her recent interior design venture with her mother Kathy and US-founded carpeting brand Ruggable.

In the exclusive interview, Kathy shares what her dream ‘day in the life’ would look like. Style-wise, when on duty Kathy opts for a glamorous ensemble much like her recent Marc Jacobs option, however, when off-duty she admits to being in “a cosy robe with socks” sitting at home in New York City, eating “Avocado toast with two poached eggs, chilli flakes and Maldon salt, topped with some olive oil. A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice and a vanilla latte.”

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, we love nothing more than a girl who can do both.