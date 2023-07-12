Victoria Beckham looked dazzling in rare archival dress - and it can now be yours

Victoria Beckham’s style has always existed within the realm of exclusivity - that was until now. One of her most striking looks, which Vogue voted as one of her most iconic, is going up for sale, meaning it could belong to you.

Back in 2004, the fashion mogul stepped out to see Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall. For the occasion, she wore a psychedelic seventies-inspired dress sourced from Dolce and Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2004 collection, featuring a hippyish sunshine yellow and pink floral print, a midi fit and a plunging neckline.

Victoria completed the funky look with some towering orange heels and gold drop earrings, curating a look that exuded Mediterranean glamour. The star wore her caramel-tinted tresses tied back in a half-up-half-down style and showcased a bronzed beauty glow all over.

How can this fine piece of regalia be yours, you ask? My Runway Archive have secured the piece and will be putting it up for sale on July 12. The Instagram account noted: “Will be putting this 70s style runway dress worn by @victoriabeckham in 2004 up for sale tomorrow. Vogue ranked this look as one of Victoria's most iconic summer time looks. Designer and season will be revealed tomorrow.”

© Getty Victoria Beckham with her father and a minder arrive for the English National Ballet's Swan Lake press night at the Royal Albert Hall

The vintage resale platform has several rare pieces up for grabs, with brands spanning Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Tom Ford, Versace and Chloe in their arsenal.

© Getty The star wore a psychedelic printed dress

Victoria’s penchant for luxury is widely recognised, and now her daughter Harper has inherited her designer flair. Harper marked her 12th birthday with a Prada party at Harrods this weekend, where she was joined by her fashion-forward family.

© Getty Victoria's dress featured a belted waistline and sunset tones

The trendy tween has slowly been building her impressive archive of designer accessories, runway-ready looks and enviable wardrobe pieces thanks to having access to her mum Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion collection.

© Getty The early noughties were an iconic era for Victoria's style

On Saturday, Harper demonstrated her advanced sartorial excellence as she donned a pretty lilac slip dress from Urban Outfitters' label Light Before Dark. The birthday girl's 'Camille' vintage-style slip dress was cut from a silky pastel fabric, featuring a V neckline adorned with pink lace, delicate spaghetti straps, a slim-fit silhouette, and a flared midi-length hem.

David and Victoria's mini style muse teamed her highstreet dress with a slew of designer accessories. Harper was aptly armed with her beloved Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon mini bag from Prada and Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'Lot 28 of 50' trainers.

