Paris Hilton surprises in a micro mini skirt and leather thigh-high boots

When the Meteorological calendar ticked over to autumn on September 1st you could almost hear the excited squeals from fashion fanatics across the northern hemisphere because as we all know, autumn means boot season.

One A-list name quick to jump on that fact was everyone's favourite socialite, business mogul, mother and DJ, Paris Hilton.

© Getty Paris will forever be a fashion icon

Spotted out and about on the city streets of New York just in time for day one of NYFW SS25 yesterday, Paris styled a set of thigh-high leather boots with a pleated skirt and matching biker jacket.

Paris' 'go hell for leather' look didn’t stop at thigh-high boots, the notable name proved she’s in her band tee era (much like Harper Beckham) tucking in a grey t-shirt with a red Rolling Stones motif on the front into her belted mini skirt.

© Getty Icon behaviour if we do say so ourselves

For accessories, Paris channelled her former Y2K self, slinging a fluffy black handbag over her shoulder which was embroidered with her name on the side in white thread. She topped off the edgy ensemble with a set of black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, a diamond necklace and a self-made magazine with a glamourized photo of herself on the front.

The magazine in question which is titled Paris is part of her new merch collection to promote her upcoming second studio album, which debuts tomorrow titled Infinite Icon, her first album in 18 years.

© Getty Paris is in her edgy era

Infinite Icon, which is executively produced by Sia, has already generated a massive fandom online, with fans proclaiming the album is about "to save pop music."

Paris and her thigh-high leather boots have officially given fashion fans the go-ahead to dust off their own soggy season boots and I for one couldn't be more thrilled.

Bring on boot season I say.