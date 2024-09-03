Harper Beckham just wore an iconic band tee that surprisingly wasn't a Spice Girls homage

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



I guess when your mother is a former Spice Girl it’s hard to not be a sartorial-style maven who's obsessed with music.

Spotted just a few days ago out and about for a family dinner, the youngest Beckham sibling, Harper, chose to sport a casual-cool look to celebrate her brother Romeo's 22nd birthday.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The 13-year-old posed with her famous family in Las Vegas

Harper, who is often spotted sporting silky gowns and cultivated accessories from her mother's namesake fashion label Victoria Beckham, chose to pair a set of baggy, wide-leg jeans with an oversized white t-shirt, adorned with a compilation graphic of Treasure singer Bruno Mars on the front.

She was joined by her famous footballer father David, her fashion and beauty mogul mum Victoria and her two older brothers Cruz and of course, Romeo for the occasion. The family celebrated in true A-List style by throwing Romeo an intimate family dinner in Las Vegas.

The only daughter of the Beckham family paired her casual look with a slick-back ponytail hairstyle and a natural makeup look, most likely using the Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate from her mother's beauty empire Victoria Beckham Beauty. In a previous interview with H! Fashion, Victoria said that the particular shade is actually inspired by Harper “I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”

Band tees on the whole have been popular ever since the 90s and as we all know, the Y2K aesthetic is currently back and better than ever, so it’s no surprise that the 13-year-old is donning a modern-day version.

© Getty Emily and her dog Colombo are NYC's favourite street-style duo

Harper is in good company when it comes to her fashion choices. Recently, street style maven Emily Ratajkowski was seen on one of her daily NYC hot-girl walks wearing a bright yellow option with the words "Listen to Sade" in black lettering across the front.

We can’t help but hope that Harper's Bruno Mars tee gets passed around the family, because how iconic would it be to see VB style it for a night out?

Watch this space…