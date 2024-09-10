Victoria Beckham just wore 'that' risqué sheer lace dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's official - Victoria Beckham is in her sultry sartorial era and fashion fans can’t get enough.

The style icon and former Spice Girl had fans in a literal lace chokehold yesterday, posting a story to her 33m Instagram followers in a dress H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay has coined her "most daring fashion creation so far."

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham The daring dress is from her brand's PSS25 collection

The risqué dress in question is from her namesake fashion empire Victoria Beckham and leans into the ‘barely there’ trend in a major way. Made entirely out of sleek black lace, the midi dress features intricate panelling detailing designed to look like underwear, a plunging neckline and a sultry open back.

In an Instagram story which she captioned "Fittings” VB wore her creation over a matching lace bra and knicker lingerie set, opting for a little more coverage to make it Instagram-appropriate.

© Getty Meghann Fahy attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

This isn’t the first time we’ve lusted over the new VB design. Just a few days ago The Bold Type and The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy debuted the daring look on the world stage to celebrate the premiere of her latest series, The Perfect Couple at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

The American actress styled the VBPSS25 creation, which is set to launch online soon, with a set of sky-high platform heels, dainty stud earrings, black underwear and a slick back bun hairstyle.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria and Romeo matched in black suits for his birthday celebration

Victoria’s sultry snap comes just days after she sported an equally as risqué cropped corset and suit look to celebrate her son Romeo’s 22nd birthday in London. The sleek bustier look was a style switch up from her usual silk slip dress and tailored suit uniform, leading fans of the fashion muse to assume that the 50-year-old style icon is in her edgy fashion era.