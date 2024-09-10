Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham is following in his wife's fashion footsteps with a new eyewear line
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen during the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France© Getty

The famous footballer has clearly taken style cues from his wife Victoria for the new colelction

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
I guess when you’re married to a fashion icon like Victoria Beckham, it’s hard not to immerse yourself in the industry. 

Former footballer and Netflix star David Beckham has just revealed his new Fall/Winter 24 eyewear collection under his namesake label, Eyewear by David Beckham.

Posting to his 88.4m followers earlier this morning, David debuted the new collection which he claims is "bigger and bolder than ever" with an ultra-chic video. 

In the video, David can be seen taking style cues from his wife Victoria, donning a range of sleek suiting looks, including a dusty grey velvet option which he paired with an unbuttoned silky black shirt. Throughout the campaign David can be seen turning on the charm while showcasing the new range, smizing to the camera before falling back, fully clothed into a pool. 

David Beckham poses for a photo in the DB 7127/S sunglasses style from the new collection© Instagram/@dbeyewear
David dons the DB 7127/S style from the new collection

The star of the show was of course his new eyewear range, which features oversized aviator-style sunglasses (a style in which we’re more than sure will be borrowed by VB), boldly framed opticals and orange-tinted lenses. 

Eyewear by David Beckham describes the collection as largely inspired by “The vibrant spirit of the Mediterranean Sea. Featuring contemporary styles with a touch of innovation. Perfect for those evenings you wish would never end!” 

Also making a debut in the video is David’s newly shaved buzz-cut hairstyle, a look which gained popularity in the comment section from fans. One fan said “Shaved head look brings back so many memories of him back in the day” while another proclaimed, “I think David represents the concept of 90’s itself.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party at Oswaldâs on April 20, 2024 in London, England© Getty
The famous couple have and forever will be style goals

Just like how both David and Victoria complement each other in their marriage, David’s new eyewear collection is the perfect male companion to Victoria’s selection of eyewear delights under her namesake label.

