Simone Ashley enters autumn with new sailor-girl look

Simone Ashley has many style aesthetics firmly under her belt. From Regencycore to old Hollywood glamour, the Bridgerton actress has curated a healthy inventory of popular trends.

Adding yet another to the moodboard, Simone showcased a fresh new look on Friday, just in time for the autumn chill to set in.

The 29-year-old shared a serene selfie via social media, sporting a nautical-inspired outfit that slotted sailor-chic right into the centre of her wardrobe.

© Instagram/@simoneashley The Bridgerton star served up sailor style with her anchor-cut earrings

A powder blue, Marabou feather coat acted as the actress’ pièce de résistance, sheathing her 5’8 figure in swathes of textural bliss.

Simone injected her high octane apparel by topping off the look with a pair of anchor-shaped earrings, cut from silver and featuring a dainty drop construction. She wore her dark hair down loose and dramatically swept to the side, allowing her curls to cascade down her shoulders.

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone's natural hair features cascading curls

A natural yet glowing makeup blend accentuated the star’s modelesque features, which have starred on fellow Netflix shows such as Sex Education.

Simone’s new ‘do follows a beautiful hair transformation debuted last week. Trading in her tumbling tresses for a sleek, straightened style, she opted for a Gen Z-approved crop, complete with a a middle parting and peppered with flat styling clips.

© Instagram/@simoneashley The actress debuted her lengthy 90s-style locks via social media

A certified fashionista, Simone has forged a significant presence in the industry, working alongside brands such as Victoria Beckham and Jacquemus. Known for her sophisticated yet effortlessly cool looks, she often gravitates towards tailored pieces that highlight her height, such as structured blazers and sleek trousers.

Her wardrobe features a palette of muted tones and rich textures, with a penchant for minimalist designs and subtle statement details. She effortlessly pairs contemporary fashion with timeless elements, often accessorising with delicate jewellery and chic heels.

Her style radiates nonchalant elegance, making her a standout both on and off the red carpet.