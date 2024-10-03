Simone Ashley plays off fashion faux pas in suede backless dress

Simone Ashley was among a host of celebrated guests who attended The Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 on Tuesday evening. The London-based bash, which was graced by silver screen veterans and influencers alike, was as expected, big, bold and a beautiful homage to the achievements of women.

What wasn’t on the cards however, was two high profile attendees wearing the exact same dress. Slipping into a buttery beige dress by Jacquemus, Simone ruled the red carpet upon her arrival.

The garment featured square and rectangle panel construction throughout and a sleek backless silhouette that culminated in a floor-skimming design. Coined the ‘La Casa Suede Column Dress,’ the exquisite piece retails for £2,445 online and hails from the beloved Parisian house that has dressed fellow stars such as Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa.

© Getty Simone attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles

The Bridgerton actress completed her look by sporting a pair of mocha-hued strappy heels with a triangular cut and styling her hair in a side-parted, curled creation that harkened back to Old Hollywood glamour.

Much to the surprise of audiences, and at a guess Simone too, influencer Jess Hunt attended the event wearing the same Jacquemus number. The creative director and cofounder of ever-popular brand Refy Beauty, Jess paired the striking garment with a selection of yellow gold jewels, whipping her hair up into a slicked-back bun.

© Getty Jess Hunt also sported Jacquemus' butter-hued dress

Simone has been a long-standing support of Simone Porte Jacquemus and his dopamine-inducing work. In addition to championing the brand for several public outings and red carpet galas, she has attended several Jacquemus shows in France, establishing herself as the number one Jacquemus lover.

It’s been a jam-packed season for the actress. During fashion month, Simone came out in support of various brands such as Prada. However, her time to shine materialised on the runway for L’Oreal, a brand of which she is an ambassador.

The 29-year-old walked in L'Oreal Paris' ‘'Wear your Worth' show at the Palais Garnier opera house, alongside a star-studded runway including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum.