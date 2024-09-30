Katie Holmes nails city chic in trench coat and snakeskin boots as she arrives for her matinee performance

Katie Holmes has proven time and again that she can turn even a casual stroll into a high-fashion moment.

This weekend was no exception, as the actress stepped out in New York City en route to a matinee performance of Our Town, the Broadway production that has brought her back to the stage for the first time in over a decade.

Katie, 45, defied the rainy Manhattan weather with her characteristic poise and style. Wrapped up in an elegant off-white trench coat layered over a cosy turtleneck sweater, she balanced comfort and sophistication effortlessly.

Recommended video You may also like Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom

Opting for faded jeans paired with statement alligator-print ankle boots, the Dawson’s Creek star carried a chic umbrella in one hand and a steaming cup of coffee in the other, adding a touch of New Yorker nonchalance to the ensemble.

Flashing her signature smile, Katie completed her rainy-day look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses—proving that even when the skies are grey, she brings a touch of Hollywood glamour to the bustling streets.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes arrives for her matinee performance in a trench coat, jeans and snakeskin boots under an umbrella in New York City.

Her glossy brunette waves cascaded past her shoulders, adding to the timeless appeal she’s cultivated over the years. Katie’s appearance was not just about making a fashion statement but about making a triumphant return to Broadway as Mrs Webb in Our Town.

For Katie, stepping into the shoes of Mrs Webb in Thornton Wilder’s iconic play marks a significant return to Broadway.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie nails city chic

The production, which hasn’t graced the Great White Way in over 20 years, has been eagerly anticipated by theatre enthusiasts, and Katie has certainly lived up to the hype. Her performance has been met with rave reviews, with fans and critics alike praising her portrayal as “phenomenal” and “deeply moving.”

“I absolutely love working on @ourtownbroadway,” the actress shared on social media recently, giving followers a glimpse behind the scenes of the production.

“We are in rehearsals and having a great time. This is the very talented and kind and funny and wonderful @zoeydeutch and me. Come see us at the Barrymore Theatre!”

© Santiago Felipe Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise watched her perform in Our Town over the weekend

Our Town is a deeply reflective piece that explores themes of life, love, and loss through the lens of a small-town community. With a cast that includes Broadway heavyweights like Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, and Julie Halston, the show has drawn significant attention since previews began on September 17. The official opening night is set for October 10, with the production scheduled to run through January 19, 2025.

Katie’s Broadway career began with a bang in 2008, when she starred in a production of All My Sons. Her last appearance on the Broadway stage was in 2012’s Dead Accounts, making her return to live theatre a thrilling development for her fans.

© Katie Holmes Katie at home

While Katie has been winning hearts on stage, it’s her off-stage moments that have been truly special. The New York Daily News reported that Suri, her 17-year-old daughter, made a touching appearance at a recent matinee.

The teenager was reportedly the first to leap to her feet in a standing ovation as her mother took her final bow. It’s not every day that audiences see such a display of familial support, and Suri’s presence was a poignant reminder of the close bond she shares with her mother.

Suri’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed by Katie, who has always been fiercely protective of her daughter.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is Katie's only daughter

The two have been inseparable since Katie’s high-profile split from Tom Cruise in 2012, and it’s clear that their relationship remains one of unwavering love and loyalty. The teenager’s attendance was also a rare public appearance—now a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, Suri has largely stayed out of the limelight, focusing on her studies and new life in college.

Katie’s relationship with Suri has always been a central focus of her life. As a single mother, Katie has dedicated herself to providing Suri with as normal and grounded an upbringing as possible, despite the constant media attention.

Their bond has only strengthened over the years, with Katie often spotted taking Suri on trips around New York City, from museums to casual strolls in Central Park.

However, the absence of Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, has been a painful aspect of their lives. The Top Gun star has not been a part of Suri’s daily routine for many years, a situation that reportedly stems from Katie’s decision to distance herself and her daughter from the Church of Scientology—a controversial move that severed their ties with Tom.

Despite the strain, Katie has never publicly spoken ill of her ex-husband, choosing instead to focus on building a happy and healthy life for Suri.