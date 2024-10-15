Dua Lipa is clutching onto summer in a slew of itsy-bitsy bikinis

It seems we’re not the only ones struggling to come to terms with the fact that summer 2024 is officially over and out.

Everyone’s favourite fashion It-Girl, Dua Lipa shared a sartorial-themed Instagram post on Monday, which included not one but two itsy-bitsy bikini looks. Consider our cold autumn hearts yearning for what once was.

In a 14-post image dump in which she captioned: “twas' a good coupla weeks but homeee is where the heart is!!!!,” Dua can be seen soaking up the last of the summer rays in America, making all her British friends, family and fans overly jealous.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's cherry-cola hair was left to roam free

In one snap posted, the Illusion singer can be seen taking a leaf out of Rita Ora’s style book whilst out and about on a boat, styling a set of gingham print boxer bloomers with a cherry-printed bikini top.

© Instagram/@dualipa The British singer opted for a simple yet elegant bikini option

In the carousel image, Dua flaunted her toned physique in a matching black with white trim itsy-bitsy bikini. Spotted lounging on the grass surrounded by a pair of Margiela Tabi ballet flats, a water bottle, headphones and a pair of denim shorts, Dua’s set-up was not too dissimilar from what you’d usually see at London Fields every day throughout August.

During the past summer months, Dua was no stranger to a tiny bikini style, joining the likes of Kylie Jenner, Maya Jama, Emily Ratajkowski and every other It-Girl under the sun.

© Instagram/@dualipa There is nothing Dua Lipa can't pull off

The Service95 founder was clearly taking a much-needed break from her jam-packed schedule. Just a few days ago, she took to the main stage to perform at the Austin City Limits Festival in a burgundy bralette and hot pants combo ahead of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour, which kicks off in Singapore on 5 November 2024.

Although summer is well and truly done and dusted, Dua and her stacked bikini wardrobe have delivered the sartorial serotonin boost we need to carry us through until next year’s sunny season.