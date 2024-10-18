Queen Letizia's suit and lace top combo was so unexpected

On Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended an event in Madrid to mark World Mental Health Day.

The stylish monarch has one of the most coveted royal fashion agendas on the planet, thanks to her innate ability to blend contemporary fashion with classic silhouettes. From evening dresses to preppy tailoring and feminine midi dresses, the former journalist has an enviably modish wardrobe.

The reason we love Letizia's sartorial modus operandi is that sometimes she'll pull something completely unexpected out of the bag: an abstract pattern, a chunky shoe, or in the case of her latest look: pairing a classic outfit with a completely contrasting layer.

© Paolo Blocco Queen Letizia wore a chic grey and black combo on World Mental Health Day

Letizia stepped out wearing a preppy grey double-breasted blazer paired with matching trousers with a slightly flared hem. Contrasting, statement black buttons on her jacket gave the two-piece an added touch of statement chic, perfectly complimenting her patent black square-toed loafers.

The pièce de résistance was her addition of a black lingerie-style satin camisole with a quintessential lace trim, giving her preppy business ensemble an air of subtle femininity.

© Paolo Blocco She layered her look with a classic lingerie lace camisole

She often layers her suits with a satin blouse, a broderie anglaise top or a classic round-neck t-shirt, but her choice of camisole for daytime demonstrated a new way of wearing an evening piece for the daytime.

Though she usually eschews lace camis for day events, she often uses them to add subtle glamour for special occasions.

Attending the prestigious Spanish Journalism awards last winter, she stunned in a white wool suit from Boss featuring a slim-fit tuxedo-style jacket and matching pleated straight-leg trousers.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia stunned in a Boss suit and a white lace cami

Taking the classic two-piece from day to night, she layered it with a white satin cami with lace trim, paired it with gold slingbacks, and a matching clutch from Spanish label Magrit.

The stylish queen has an ultra-refined, seriously elegant fashion agenda, and her latest unexpected look proved why fashion editors across the globe turn to her for style inspiration.