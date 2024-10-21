Jennifer Lopez just styled her Dior ballet flats for autumn and we’re kind of obsessed

True fashion girlies will know just how beloved and on-trend a set of ballerina flats truly are.

Included in that list is none other than music and acting world royalty, Jennifer Lopez.

Spotted out and about in Los Angeles just yesterday the Atlas star made sure on lookers never forget just how stylish she really is.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin JLo kept her outfit sleek and chic

To wander down the LA streets, Jenny from the Block kept things elegant yet slightly edgy, styling a pair of black cropped suit trousers with a knitted black blouse, fixed at the neck with a tied bow and adorned with large pearl buttons.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin The singer and actress wore her long locks pulled back in a claw clip

Keeping on theme colourwise, Jen added a set of black oversized statement sunglasses, an itty-bitty mini Chanel bag which she wore as a clutch and a pair of It-Girl-approved black satin ballet flats from Dior.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ballet flats are one of the fashion spheres most beloved footwear silhouettes

Jen’s dainty flats also featured a singular oversized pearl adornment on each toe to match the fixtures on her blouse and long ribbon laces which she tied around her ankles in true Swan Lake style.

Loved around the world by the who's who of the fashion sphere, ballet flats continue to be a footwear favourite for reasons that need no explanation. Described by H! Fashion Editor Natalie Salmon as: "Typically the go-to for a polished, dainty vibe, have parted from their skinny jeans days and since been paired with the likes of kick crop flares, flirty skirts, or pretty much anything that screams "I’m chic and I know it.""

Contrary to popular belief, JLo just proved that balled flats aren’t just for the summer months and can be styled for all seasons. If you’re a London girl like us, we suggest you pair a set of bobby socks or sheer tights with your ballet pumps to fight the chill and still look cute.

You can thank us later…