Chloe Sevigny's three wedding dresses are nothing like original black bridal dress The actress had a second wedding celebration

Chloe Sevigny, 47, hosted a second wedding celebration with her husband Sinisa Mackovic in Connecticut following their intimate 2020 nuptials – and she made sure to choose very different outfits.

READ: Royals and celebrities who tied the knot in 2020

The American Psycho actress appears to have worn a whopping three bridal looks for her latest ceremony, and they were all chic white looks put together with the help of her stylist Haley Wollens. Let's start with the first sheer dream number Chloe rocked to walk down the aisle. One snap she shared on Instagram showed off the Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown by Glenn Martens, featuring ruffle sleeves and trailing material coming from her skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She was filmed driving off with her new husband in a convertible car wearing the frock, but she later had another two outfit changes at her reception.

SHOP: 31 best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides

RELATED: Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy marries months after welcoming first baby

Snaps from designer Humberto Leon reveal she rocked a square-neck mini dress with long floaty sleeves and a sheer lace skirt to cut the cake, before swapping dresses for a corset lace jumpsuit.

Chloe's first wedding dress

None of her looks resembled the wedding dress she chose for her official ceremony at New York city hall on 9 March 2020. Chloe, who was pregnant with her two-year-old son Vanya at the time, rocked a bump-skimming midi dress in an unconventional black colour, which she paired with tights, black heels and a contrasting white veil that matched her small bouquet of flowers.

The actress had multiple outfit changes for her second wedding

She shared the throwback snap on her first wedding anniversary, writing: "Married on a Monday March 9th 2020. Happy one year anniversary my love."

Chloe posted a few glimpses inside her second wedding on Instagram, telling her followers: "Yesterday was undoubtedly the greatest day of my life. So blessed to finally share our love and commitment with friends and family. So many people put so much work into making it just perfect, so from the bottom of my bursting heart, thank you."

Chloe wore black for her 2020 New York wedding with husband Sinisa

It wasn't long before compliments came pouring in for her bridal looks. "Congratulations! Most stunning bride!" commented one of her fans, while another wrote: "Wow your dress is a dream, congrats to you both!" A third remarked: "Your bouquet with that dress, you look like a nouveau angel."

READ: Celebrity brides who wowed in unforgettable short wedding dresses

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.