Jennifer Lawrence perfects pregnancy dressing in etheral chiffon gown

Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy dressing agenda is the sartorial gift that keeps on giving.

The Dior darling attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bread & Roses - the upcoming docufilm she has co-produced with Malala Yousafzai, which "offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. The film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy," Apple TV+ explains.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, The Hunger Games star stunned in a black maxi gown with a pleated design at the front, a gathered silhouette and etheral chiffon across the decolletage and the arms.

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Lawrence stunned at the Bread & Roses premiere

Her dress was equal parts goth-glam and etheral, with a sense of whimsicality and effortless glamour.

For hair, stylist Gregory Russell created a sleek side parted look with a slight bend, whilst makeup artist Georgie Eisdell explained on Instagram that she opted for a "deep plum eye, a clean liner and a fluffy lash" look.

© Leon Bennett She's a pregnancy dressing icon

Last month, the 34-year-old actress's rep confirmed the news via Vogue, after she was spotted in Los Angeles with a slightly visible baby bump over the weekend, wearing a white t-shirt and black maxi skirt, finished with a bright red jumper tied around her neck.

Jennifer is already a mother to her two-year-old son Cy, born in February 2022, three years after she and her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney married in Newport, Rhode Island.

The pregnancy dressing icon strikes again and we can't get enough.