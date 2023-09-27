Jennifer Lawrence gave quiet luxury a French twist at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show

Jennifer Lawrence’s 2023 cool-girl sartorial agenda has been an absolute feast for the eyes, to say the least.

From showing us a new way to wear ballet flats to putting a spin on the influencer-adored waistcoat trend, the Sparrow Red actress' quiet luxury style game is impeccable.

The style muse has been a Dior ambassador since 2012, therefore it's no surprise that JLaw was among the star-studded front row at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week SS24 show on Tuesday, with the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Alexa Chung and Elizabeth Debicki.

© Marc Piasecki Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior SS24 show

The Hunger Games star looked magnificent in monochrome wearing a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up (It-girl shirt styling hack 101), paired with high-waisted, wide leg velvet trousers.

Not only did JLaw’s outfit prove the power of the capsule wardrobe essential white shirt, but her look was perfect if you need an outfit to go from day to night. Wear with white flat pumps in the office, then undo a few extra buttons at the neck, pop a pair of stilettos on and a pair of statement earrings and you’re good to go.

© Arnold Jerocki She layered the classic look with a cool-girl leather jacket

Though the term ‘Quiet luxury’ is a brand new term, whilst Parisian Chic was coined over 100 years ago, the two style ideologies aren't worlds apart. Both embody a timeless, sophisticated, polished dress code, and JLaw's front row white shirt look gave the newfound minimalistic trend a classic, old-school touch.

In case you missed it, Jennifer actually stepped into her quiet luxury era over the summer. From Stella McCartney outfits to Proenza Schouler and The Row - she's nailing the elegant trend that isn't leaving sartorial agendas anytime soon.