Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lawrence gave quiet luxury a French twist at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show

Subscribe

Subscribe

Jennifer Lawrence gave quiet luxury a French twist at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show

The Hunger Games actress wore the chicest monochrome outfit on the front row 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

Jennifer Lawrence’s 2023 cool-girl sartorial agenda has been an absolute feast for the eyes, to say the least. 

From showing us a new way to wear ballet flats to putting a spin on the influencer-adored waistcoat trend, the Sparrow Red actress' quiet luxury style game is impeccable.

The style muse has been a Dior ambassador since 2012, therefore it's no surprise that JLaw was among the star-studded front row at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week SS24 show on Tuesday, with the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Alexa Chung and Elizabeth Debicki.

MORE: Paris Fashion Week: The best dressed guests on the Front Row

READ: Jennifer Lawrence just put a cool-girl spin on summer's vest trend 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior SS24 show

The Hunger Games star looked magnificent in monochrome wearing a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up (It-girl shirt styling hack 101), paired with high-waisted, wide leg velvet trousers.

Not only did JLaw’s outfit prove the power of the capsule wardrobe essential white shirt, but her look was perfect if you need an outfit to go from day to night. Wear with white flat pumps in the office, then undo a few extra buttons at the neck, pop a pair of stilettos on and a pair of statement earrings and you’re good to go.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence has entered her quiet luxury era, and you probably didn't notice 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Arnold Jerocki
She layered the classic look with a cool-girl leather jacket

Though the term ‘Quiet luxury’ is a brand new term, whilst Parisian Chic was coined over 100 years ago, the two style ideologies aren't worlds apart. Both embody a timeless, sophisticated, polished dress code, and JLaw's front row white shirt look gave the newfound minimalistic trend a classic, old-school touch.

In case you missed it, Jennifer actually stepped into her quiet luxury era over the summer. From Stella McCartney outfits to Proenza Schouler and The Row - she's nailing the elegant trend that isn't leaving sartorial agendas anytime soon.

Other topics

More Fashion

See more