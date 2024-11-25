Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama’s cut-out midi dress is the bolt of beach-chic we needed
The Love Island host's holiday 'fits are exactly what we need right now

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Trust Maya Jama to give us a slice of sartorial inspiration that we never knew we needed right now. 

The thought of summer fashion feels like a lifetime ago (particularly as 'summer' in the UK is a questionable season), but luckily for the Love Island host, she is currently getting a fix of winter sun somewhere far warmer than England. And whilst envious doesn't describe how we feel about being here in fluffy socks and multiple layers of clothing, her warm-weather fashion agenda is cool-girl-coded and completely dopamine-inducing.

Maya's wardrobe so far has been so good. Before she hosts the Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday December 2, the It-Brit who turned 30 in August, has been serving summer-clad looks from her trip abroad. 

In her latest look, she oozed cool-girl-sophistication in the 'Moore pointelle-knit maxi dress' by Jamaican-born fashion label, Diotima.

Maya stunned in a dopamine-inducing summer midi© @mayajama
Maya stunned in a dopamine-inducing summer midi

The hibiscus-hued dress features a fringed hem for an added touch of sass, and pointelle-knit cut-outs along the flanks of the body, creating a subtle-sultry cut-out design. 

Of course, no Maya Jama 'fit would be complete without her signature figure-hugging silhouette - the brightly-colour piece hugged her curves in all the right places.  This weekend she shared another note-worthy fitted holiday dress - a maxi with a bardot design, elegantly twisted straps and a luxe, minimalistic beige hue.

Maya stunned in an off-the-shouder maxi dress© @mayajama
Figure-hugging maxi dresses are her forte

"From red carpet glamour to off-duty chic, she’s consistently wowed us with her sartorial prowess, blending elegance with a dash of edgy attitude," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "Maya’s journey to becoming a style icon has been as impressive as her rise in the entertainment world. Starting out as a TV and radio presenter, she quickly captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and undeniable charm."

She's an undeniable fashion icon and we can't get enough.

