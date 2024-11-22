Maya Jama's figure-hugging maxi dress is so chic

Sculpting silhouettes and Maya Jama are a match made in sartorial heaven.

The It-Brit and host of Love Island has a penchant for finding 'fits that hug her figure in all the right places, whilst keeping a refined, fashion-forward aesthetic.

Making her Instagram followers green with envy by explaining she has taken herself off for a spontaneous trip abroad, her first-night holiday look put the chicest twist on her signature style - a maxi dress with a bardot design, elegantly twisted straps and a luxe, minimalistic beige hue.

© @mayajama Maya stunned in an off-the-shouder maxi dress

Timeless, on-trend and completely versatile, Maya's cool-girl-coded fit is perfect for all seasons: if you're in unbearably cold conditions like us, layer with a heavy jumper or jacket and knee-high boots for a sophisticated winter-ready look.

"From red carpet glamour to off-duty chic, she’s consistently wowed us with her sartorial prowess, blending elegance with a dash of edgy attitude," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "Maya’s journey to becoming a style icon has been as impressive as her rise in the entertainment world. Starting out as a TV and radio presenter, she quickly captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and undeniable charm."

© @mayajama Her effortless ensemble oozed chic

For hair, she donned voluminous, natural-looking curls which cascaded over her shoulder, adding to the effortless vacay babe look. "Oh how I've missed my curly fluff," she says in the video - us too, Maya.

Her wardrobe whilst hosting Love Island is what skyrocketed her to sartorial muse status. "Throughout all the Love Island villa trials and tribulations, one constant breath of fresh air was Maya Jama and her hosting duty ensembles," said H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "From a latex red body con dress complete with fire emoji accents to her sultry white crochet twinsets, Maya stole the limelight multiple times throughout the eight-week programme."

We can always rely on Maya for figure-hugging yet fashion-forward style inspiration.