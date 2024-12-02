Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa is a disco queen in crystal-clad bustier dress and knee-high boots
Dua Lipa at the 2024 TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City© Kristina Bumphrey

The singer celebrated her second to last performance of her Radical Optimism Asia tour in a festive white mini-dress

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Now that we’re officially in December, it means we can finally start wearing sequins, crystals and tinsel every day. 

Leading the charge with her dreamy festive ‘fits is It-Brit and global music phenomenon, Dua Lipa

Posting a series of stylish snaps to her Instagram feed on Sunday night, the Illusion singer marked the second to last stop of the Asian leg of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour in a seriously stylish crystal-clad bustier dress. 

Dua Lipa poses ina sparkly white dress backstage© @dualipa
Dua's sparkly mini is perfect for the holiday season

To perform on stage to hundreds of thousands of fans in Mumbai, India, Dua opted for a peak-chic snow princess ensemble that would be perfect for a festive soirée. 

The dress in question featured a slim-fitting white bustier bodysuit which was layered under a sheer, crystal-embellished asymmetrical mini dress. In true pop-star fashion she styled the twinkling dress with a set of black fishnet tights and a pair of white knee-high boots. 

To add a little more bling to the already overly striking look, she added a chunky silver and diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace, a selection of statement rings and a dazzling ear stack. 

For hair and makeup, she decided to leave her long brunette locks down in a loose waved middle part while her makeup exuded subtle glowy glam with a simple black winged eyeliner look. 

Over the past few months while on tour, Dua has been serving up look-after-look both on-stage and off. 

Dua Lipa wears a mini skirt and knit on her Instagram© @dualipa
Just a few weeks ago she styled a leather mini with a brown sweater

Her go-to for exploring her tour city destinations has been a combination of leather skirts and knee-high boots in different variations. Whether it’s a belted midi, bedazzled mini or LBD, Dua has made it abundantly clear that her default off-duty wardrobe is an emo-chic dream. 

Though we’re sad to see her on-stage ensembles take a brief hiatus while she takes some time off for the holidays, fans can likely expect a fashion-filled month of festive outfit inspo and we simply can’t wait. 

