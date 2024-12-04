Queen Camilla just wore a striking caped dress in this season's top colourway

Fashion lovers will know that a great style trend knows no bounds.

Whether you’re in America or Australia, London or Lisbon, some aesthetics just reign supreme.

The latest, and arguably most popular aesthetic for autumn winter 2024 is anything and everything in a burgundy hue, and Queen Camilla just gave it her tick of sartorial approval.

© AARON CHOWN Queen Camilla has solidified herself a spot as one of the worlds most stylish royals

Stepping out on Wednesday afternoon to bid farewell to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani in a dreamy long-sleeve chiffon dress and matching coat, Queen Camilla proved that fashion's most notable trending colourway has even reached Buckingham Palace.

The stylish royal and wife of King Charles paired her deep plum ensemble with a set of slightly heeled suede black knee-high boots, a gold-fixed black clutch bag and a pair of leather gloves.

© AARON CHOWN Her striking necklace tied the whole look together

To bring the whole look together, she added a three-layered pearl necklace, fixed in the middle with an opulent purple-toned gemstone and a set of matching pearl stud earrings.

Over the past few months, the striking shade has risen to stardom among those most fashionable, with Google even reporting that interest in the wine red hue is at a five-year high.

H! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher noted that though: “You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything. Whether it’s black tailored trousers or wide-leg blue jeans, it's the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.” - a point just proven by Queen Camilla.

© Getty Kate radiated elegance in her matching tonal ensemble

Unsurprisingly, Camilla isn’t the only royal who has stepped out in the striking shade this week. On Tuesday morning the Princess of Wales was seen sporting a pair of pointed-toe burgundy leather boots to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK - her first public outing for a state visit since her cancer diagnosis.

Demand for the rich tone is only set to skyrocket as the temperatures drop even lower, so might we suggest if you’re shopping for a new wardrobe winter warmer, select it in burgundy?