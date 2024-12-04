Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla just wore a striking caped dress in this season's top colourway
Queen Camilla attends the state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London© WPA Pool

The wife of King Charles stepped out in a dreamy hue to bid farewell to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion lovers will know that a great style trend knows no bounds. 

Whether you’re in America or Australia, London or Lisbon, some aesthetics just reign supreme.

The latest, and arguably most popular aesthetic for autumn winter 2024 is anything and everything in a burgundy hue, and Queen Camilla just gave it her tick of sartorial approval.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they formally bid farewell to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani at Buckingham Palace in central London, on December 4, 2024, on the second day of the Emir's two-day State Visit to Britain. The Emir of Qatar and his wife are in the UK for a two-day State Visit, hosted by Britain's King.© AARON CHOWN
Queen Camilla has solidified herself a spot as one of the worlds most stylish royals

Stepping out on Wednesday afternoon to bid farewell to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani in a dreamy long-sleeve chiffon dress and matching coat, Queen Camilla proved that fashion's most notable trending colourway has even reached Buckingham Palace. 

The stylish royal and wife of King Charles paired her deep plum ensemble with a set of slightly heeled suede black knee-high boots, a gold-fixed black clutch bag and a pair of leather gloves. 

Britain's Queen Camilla reacts as she stands with Britain's King Charles III during a formal farewell for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani at Buckingham Palace in central London, on December 4, 2024, on the second day of the Emir's two-day State Visit to Britain. The Emir of Qatar and his wife are in the UK for a two-day State Visit, hosted by Britain's King© AARON CHOWN
Her striking necklace tied the whole look together

To bring the whole look together, she added a three-layered pearl necklace, fixed in the middle with an opulent purple-toned gemstone and a set of matching pearl stud earrings. 

Over the past few months, the striking shade has risen to stardom among those most fashionable, with Google even reporting that interest in the wine red hue is at a five-year high. 

H! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher noted that though: “You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything. Whether it’s black tailored trousers or wide-leg blue jeans, it's the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.” - a point just proven by Queen Camilla. 

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greets dignitaries as she arrives ahead of a Ceremonial Welcome for the Emir of Qatar at Horse Guards Parade in London on December 3, 2024,© Getty
Kate radiated elegance in her matching tonal ensemble

Unsurprisingly, Camilla isn’t the only royal who has stepped out in the striking shade this week. On Tuesday morning the Princess of Wales was seen sporting a pair of pointed-toe burgundy leather boots to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK - her first public outing for a state visit since her cancer diagnosis.

Demand for the rich tone is only set to skyrocket as the temperatures drop even lower, so might we suggest if you’re shopping for a new wardrobe winter warmer, select it in burgundy?

