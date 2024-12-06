Nara Smith oozes festive flair in chilli red mini dress

Nara Smith’s grip on the fashion world continues to tighten. From Schiaparelli bustier dresses to embellished Prada bucket hats, the 23-year-old has captivated the online sphere with her luxury looks worn from the comfort of her kitchen.

On Thursday, the German model enjoyed a day out in New York, hitting up the streets of Midtown in a delightfully festive outfit. Nara assembled a chilli red mini dress featuring an off-the-shoulder bardot silhouette, a cinched waist, surrealist facial features and sculptural detailing that accentuated the hips.

She paired the vibrant garment with some classic black sheer tights and point-toe heels in black, concocting the ultimate Christmas aesthetic.

© Getty The 'Trad Wife' aptly championed Christmas red

The mother-of-three wore her dark hair down loose with a sleek off-centre parting, allowing her petite bangs to fall delicately over her forehead. Her flapper girl-inspired ‘do was elevated by a radiant makeup blend, consisting of a bright red lip, a glowing complexion, a generous lick of highlighter and a dusting of romantic bronzer.

Nara’s New York outing closely follows her appearance on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2024. For the British-based bash, the cooking-from-scratch sensation wore an H&M Studio gown, showcasing a metallic gold bodice with a scooped neckline, which cascaded into a semi-pleated train crafted from airy layers of nude chiffon.

© TheStewartofNY The influencer was spotted in Midtown, New York

The model was joined at the celebratory event by H&M creative director Ann-Sofie Johansson and collection designer Kathrin Deutsch. Later that evening, she partied under the roof of the Royal Albert Hall, alongside fellow runway veteran and Model of The Year nominee Mona Tougaard.

Whenever the star goes, debate surrounding the ‘Trad Wife’ movement closely follows. The movement promotes a return to traditional gender roles, where women embrace homemaking and child-rearing. Rooted in a nostalgic view of Fifties domestic life, ‘Trad Wives’ often reject modern feminist ideals in favour of a more conservative lifestyle, emphasising femininity, modesty and domesticity.

Her role in championing the trend hasn’t stopped her from delivering uber-glam moments when the occasion calls for it - her festive red mini being a standout example.