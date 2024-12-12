Meghan Markle's baby shower dress is so affordable and comes in two other colours

When it comes to blending sophistication with accessibility, The Duchess of Sussex knows how to make a statement.

Meghan Markle turned heads at her friend Samantha Stone's baby shower, stepping out in an effortlessly elegant pink linen dress that was both on-theme and quietly captivating.

The 'Alice' dress she wore is the perfect choice for sunny California days. Its clean square neckline, wide straps, and a flattering straight cut make it a versatile wardrobe staple that seamlessly transitions from day to night.

Meghan’s look was a gorgeous number from Australian label Posse's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Posse describes the dress as "embodying effortless elegance like no other" - a fitting description given Meghan’s appearance at the event. (We'd style it with sandals and a straw tote for a breezy daytime summer look or elevate it with statement jewellery and heels for an evening affair.)

The dress originally retailed for £271 but was then available for just £136 on Moda Operandi. Though the exclusive pink version she wore is now sadly sold out, fans of the design can still purchase it in classic white or black directly from Posse's website for $210 USD (around £164.)

In a photo shared by Meghan’s close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, the Duchess was seen laughing alongside mum-to-be Samantha, the Chief Membership Officer at Los Angeles' exclusive Soho House. Samantha clearly shares Meghan's laid back coastal-luxe sense of style, opting for a silk pink dress with a plunging neckline.

© Moda Operandi Meghan Markle wore Posse's 'Alice' linen midi dress

Meghan's choice of outfit is yet another example of her commitment to championing sustainable fashion. Posse, the Aussie label celebrated for its dedication to slow fashion, creates limited-edition pieces. "Each piece tells a story of meticulous craftsmanship embedded with sumptuous fabrics and memorable details," the brand explained in a statement.

Their brand ethos is to craft timeless designs meant to be loved, shared, and cherished for generations. "We believe in the principles of slow fashion; an approach that aims to encourage consumers to invest in higher quality garments that have a better impact on our planet." It’s a philosophy Meghan has long supported, as demonstrated by her wardrobe filled with environmentally-conscious brands like Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst.

© Getty Meghan Markle wore a Gabriela Hearst bag to attend the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020

Ever since her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, Meghan has consistently supported sustainable designers—from that Misha Nonoo made-to-order 'Husband Shirt' to her Veja eco-friendly sneakers. More recently, she’s embraced Californian labels such as Cuyana and Bleusalt.

Meghan Markle's baby shower dress is more than just a fashion moment - it’s a testament to her style values. Accessible, chic, and eco-conscious, her choice proves that luxury doesn’t have to come at a high cost to the planet. With the Alice dress, she’s given us yet another reason to fall in love with her sense of style.