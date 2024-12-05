Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle left out a key piece of jewellery, and you might have missed it
Subscribe
Meghan Markle left out a key piece of jewellery, and you might have missed it
Meghan Markle attends The Paley Center for Media Hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)© Leon Bennett

Meghan Markle left out a key piece of jewellery and you probably missed it

The stylish Duchess attended a gala to honour her friend, American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex never misses when it comes to adding the perfect accessories to take her outfits to new levels of elegance. 

Meghan Markle's jewellery arsenal is filled to the brim with sophisticated pieces that are as timeless as they are on-trend, from designer vintage pieces from Dior and Chanel, to affordable earrings from coveted brands and the classic Cartier pieces that she sports day to day. She constantly uses uber-chic accessories to add a touch of sophistication to any style of outfit. 

For her latest outing, however, the former Suits actress surprisingly left out one of her go-to pieces of jewellery. 

Meghan attended The Paley Center for Media's fall gala, which this year honoured her close friend - American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry. She made a solo appearance as her husband Prince Harry appeared at a different event in support of Sentebale - the charity founded by the Prince in 2006, supporting children in Southern Africa. 

(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Tyler Perry attend The Paley Honors© Unique Nicole
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Tyler Perry attend The Paley Honors

The style icon stunned in a strapless black gown by Oscar De La Renta featuring an elegant train and a subtle split at the front. An understated pair of black suede strappy heels let her stellar accessories do all the talking. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
The style icon opted for Oscar De La Renta

Meghan paired her dress from the Dominican Republic-born brand, with her '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from jeweller Logan Hollowell, the same piece she wore to a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara in September.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
Meghan eschewed earrings in a surprising stylistic choice

In a surprising stylistic choice, Meghan eschewed earrings of any kind. Whilst she rarely opts for statement earrings and a bold necklace at one time, she usually sports a delicate drop earring or classic stud to compliment her bijouterie.

Whilst this could have been intended to let her statement diamond necklace shine, it also adheres to her signature 'less is more' style agenda, proving that one statement piece of jewellery will suffice for maximum impact.

Either way, her entire look was a testament to her signature understated glamorous style. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More