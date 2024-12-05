Meghan Markle left out a key piece of jewellery and you probably missed it

The Duchess of Sussex never misses when it comes to adding the perfect accessories to take her outfits to new levels of elegance.

Meghan Markle's jewellery arsenal is filled to the brim with sophisticated pieces that are as timeless as they are on-trend, from designer vintage pieces from Dior and Chanel, to affordable earrings from coveted brands and the classic Cartier pieces that she sports day to day. She constantly uses uber-chic accessories to add a touch of sophistication to any style of outfit.

For her latest outing, however, the former Suits actress surprisingly left out one of her go-to pieces of jewellery.

Meghan attended The Paley Center for Media's fall gala, which this year honoured her close friend - American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry. She made a solo appearance as her husband Prince Harry appeared at a different event in support of Sentebale - the charity founded by the Prince in 2006, supporting children in Southern Africa.

© Unique Nicole Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Tyler Perry attend The Paley Honors

The style icon stunned in a strapless black gown by Oscar De La Renta featuring an elegant train and a subtle split at the front. An understated pair of black suede strappy heels let her stellar accessories do all the talking.

© Michael Buckner The style icon opted for Oscar De La Renta

Meghan paired her dress from the Dominican Republic-born brand, with her '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from jeweller Logan Hollowell, the same piece she wore to a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara in September.

© Michael Buckner Meghan eschewed earrings in a surprising stylistic choice

In a surprising stylistic choice, Meghan eschewed earrings of any kind. Whilst she rarely opts for statement earrings and a bold necklace at one time, she usually sports a delicate drop earring or classic stud to compliment her bijouterie.

Whilst this could have been intended to let her statement diamond necklace shine, it also adheres to her signature 'less is more' style agenda, proving that one statement piece of jewellery will suffice for maximum impact.

Either way, her entire look was a testament to her signature understated glamorous style.