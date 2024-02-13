Meghan Markle just showed off the coolest way to wear a sleeveless sweater

As we edge ever-closer to spring, style icon the Duchess of Sussex is bringing all the transitional weather fashion inspiration we need.

New images of the stylish royal have been released of her recent visit to the Southern California Welcome Project, for an evening of cooking and storytelling.

Meghan and The Archewell Foundation launched The Welcome Project in 2023 to "support women-led programming; creating a safe haven and inclusive environment for women who have recently resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan," inspired by her work in the UK, according to the Duke and Duchess' official website.

© Archewell Meghan wore a black sweater vest on her visit to the Southern California Welcome Project

In typical Meghan fashion, she stepped out for the occasion nailing the effortlessly chic dress code wearing one of her go-to day-to-night silhouettes for any occasion - a sleeveless vest. She donned the 'Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell' from J.Crew - the ultimate transitional season piece to wear on a balmy February evening in California.

A wavy updo with face-framing tendrils and stacks of gold jewellery rounded off her look to give her vest an air of sophistication.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan wearing her black sweater vest and skinny jeans at the 2023 Invictus Games

Minimalism is her speciality, and her black knit proves to be the perfect versatile piece for any occasion. She donned two sleeveless sweaters back-to-back for the 2023 Invictus Games - the same J.Crew sweater tucked into a pair of Frame skinny jeans and paired with Aquazzura heels, and a white Ralph Lauren knit paired with white jeans and flats.

Her outfit formula was the same both days, but she proved that wearing all black and adding a heel is an easy way to give the sleeveless jumper and slim jeans combo a completely different feel.

© Getty She also owns a white Ralph Lauren sweater vest

Last August, Meghan also wore a camel-toned sleeveless turtleneck dress from sustainable Malibu-based brand Bleusalt, in a video shared by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

"The sleeveless turtleneck's sleek silhouette is flattering for all body types, accentuating the shoulders and elongating the neck," explains Hello! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "Its simplicity also allows for endless possibilities when it comes to accessorising, making it an ideal blank canvas for those who love to experiment with their personal style."

Meghan is a global style inspiration, and she's made it clear that the sleeveless silhouette is transitional, timeless, and here to stay in 2024.