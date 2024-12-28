Victoria Beckham just gave us the NYE style inspiration we need

Ah, that strange void of time between Christmas and New Year where the only clothes you’re even considering putting on in the morning are soft, snuggly and undoubtedly have elasticated waistbands.

But as December 31st approaches, it’s time to start thinking about an amazing ensemble to see in the New Year.

The conundrum of finding a perfect New Year’s Eve outfit is a dilemma that’s exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure. Should one join the sea of sequins that will be pouring into the streets, or opt for something a little more unconventional?

© @victoriabeckham VB looks sensational in her SS25 collection

But fear not fashion friends as there is always a guiding star to help. And today, it comes in the form of Victoria Beckham and her perfect slip dress.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria posed up a storm in a cream square neck slip dress with open sides and back (saucy), saying, “I think I’m going to wear this dress for New Year’s Eve. I love the shape. I love the embroidery detail with sequins on the side.”

© @victoriabeckham VB's picture perfect look is courtesy of the full length slip dress

It's the perfect follow up to VB's incredible Christmas Day ensemble - a black blazer mini dress teamed with fishnet tights and killer heels.

© @victoriabeckham The Beckham clan on Christmas Day 2024

Victoria's NYE dress of choice is from her own SS25 collection, an unapologetically feminine shape with contrasting black lace appliqué. Body skimming with a slight cowl neck, it’s super flattering and beautifully draped.

And lets be honest, when did a slip dress ever let you down? It delivers understated elegance and is the go-to party piece for minimalists the world over. Its appeal lies in its simplicity - unfussy yet undeniably chic.

For those of us who like a little more oomph with our outfits, team with bedazzled accessories (a seasonal must-have) and killer platforms. VB teamed hers with a gold cuff, of which we highly approve. For those conscious of the chill, team with a tailored blazer. 2025, we’re ready for you!