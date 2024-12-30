Kendall Jenner steals Kylie's sequin hot pants and corset for NYE

Name a more supportive sister group than the Kardashian-Jenner’s, we’ll wait…

Whether it’s momager Kris drinking Kendall’s 818 tequila any chance she gets, Kim surprising Khloé’s debut signature fragrance on repeat or Kylie wearing Kim’s Skim’s loungewear, the famous family is as supportive as it gets when it comes to each other's business ventures.

The latest (and in our opinion chicest) show of love for one of the famous sisters' entrepreneurial endeavours was Kendall’s festive Christmas ‘fit.

© @kendalljenner Kendall styled the sequin set to perfection

Sharing a snap to her 290m Instagram followers on Sunday night, the eldest Jenner styled a set of sparkly micro mini shorts and a matching strapless bodice from Kylie’s fashion label Khy.

In true supermodel fashion, Kendall paired the glistening two-piece set with a pair of sheer black tights and added a set of red heels for a subtle pop of festive flair.

The dreamy ensemble was the ultimate compliment to her recently cut bob hairstyle, which she wore in a voluminous loosely curled side part.

© @kendalljenner For accessories, Kendall chose to sport a set of chunky earrings and a glass of red wine

For makeup, the Gucci muse settled on a ruby-red lip look to match her shoes while her almond-shaped eyes were made all the more alluring with a smudgy smokey eye look.

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan were quick to show their support in the comment section, Khloé saying: “I looooove your short hair!!!! Ugh swoon” while Kylie left a simple yet excited: “kendall !!!!!!!”

Kendall's sparky set is part of Khy’s recent holiday collaboration with Berlin-based brand Sia Arnika. Unfortunately, the ‘Sequin Micro Shorts’ which retail for £55 are almost sold out online, however, the ‘Sequin Shawl Tube Top’ which comes complete with a removable overlay, is in stock for an affordable £105.

Though it’s too late to order the exact Khy duo for our own NYE party, Kendall’s dreamy outfit is most definitely the blue print for party inspiration as the calendar ticks over to 2025.