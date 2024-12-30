Rita Ora perfects winter chic in £4000 Burberry coat

Rita Ora is a style icon because she's the ultimate definition of a versatile fashion muse.

From sheer dresses to glitzy minis, androgynous suiting styles and lashings of animal print, the 34-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer is truly unafraid to experiment with her outfits.

She's also a pro at understated off-duty, as proven by her latest look. Perhaps giving her signature completely colour-clad sartorial agenda a rest before New Year's Eve, the It-Brit stepped out in New York City on Sunday proving the power of a designer coat.

© GC Images Rita Ora stepped out in New York City on Sunday wearing Burberry's stunning parka jacket

Rita wore a chunky black roll neck paired with some over-the-knee leather boots, proving the power of an all-black outfit. Over the top, she opted for British designer label Burberry's 'Detachable Warmer Cotton Parka' which currently retails at £3,890.

The black coat featured an oversized fit, a throat latch fastening and a hood, complete with a statement red removable fleece lining, eating the brand's iconic check pattern.

© GC Images She perfected winter casual with a pop of festive red

What we love most about Rita's piece is its versatility. The removable interior can be worn alone for a dramatic, dopamine-inducing look, whilst the outer black jacket can be worn as a single rainproof layer, or with the fleece like Rita styled it for extra warmth and a pop of colour.

The style icon has embraced new season Burberry throughout the year, particularly favouring its crimson red pieces. Back in July, she wore not one, but five fiery red outfits in one day, one of which was a two-piece set from Daniel Lee's Spring 2024 RTW collection.

© Getty She also wore new season Burberry back in July

The same month, she and her husband - New Zealand-born film producer Taika Waititi, attended BoF‘s Wimbledon dinner, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova’s first Wimbledon title. She carried the label's Horse Rocking Bag in a luxe olive green hue, seamlessly matching her Earth-toned neutral ensemble.