Rita Ora looks red hot in sleek matching activewear

Like so many of us, pop sensation Rita Ora is feeling reflective as 2024 draws to a close.

Taking to Instagram she posted a shot in a slick red matching two-piece, a long sleeved crop top and high waisted shorts.

Looking like she might be about to hit the gym (although looking a damn sight better than we do when we attempt exercise), she captioned the shot: “What’s your 2025 plan? Mine's @typebea and music and being a part of the coolest films and spending time with family and friends and making the most of every moment. You?”

© @ritaora Rita looked stunning in matching cranberry activewear

Well, to be honest Rita we haven’t really thought beyond eating as many Quality Street as physically possible over the next few weeks and hibernating until it isn’t bone bitingly cold outside. And we’re pretty excited about it.

© @ritaora The singer proved that even in a casual outfit, she dazzles

Rita teamed her look with gold jewellery, an 'R' pendant and an amethyst crystal with a head of beautiful fresh curls.

The singer launched her haircare brand TYPEABEA earlier with a focus on hair growth and strength. Co-founded with beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey, the high performing range aims to repair damage from colouring and over-styling (guilty as charged).

Rita also shared some bonus snaps from the past 12 months, including a gorgeous red leopard print slip dress and a sultry car selfie.

© @ritaora Rita looking cute as a button in a red leopard slip

The pop star has had a belter of a year, from hosting the MTV EMA awards, her ranges with High Street giant Primark and her stint as a judge on the American version of The Masked Singer, and we have so enjoyed her take on event dressing over the past year.

A fan of eclectic style, marrying streetwear pieces with couture, she isn’t afraid to experiment with silhouettes, texture or prints, which has made her a joy to behold on the red carpets of 2024.