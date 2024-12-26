Rita Ora just wore the perfect sheer Christmas Day dress

Whatever the occasion, Rita Ora's stellar wardrobe agenda never fails to be cool-girl-coded and bang on-trend, infused with her signature eclectic sartorial flair.

She joins many of our favourite fashionistas including Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Lily James, Dua Lipa and Molly Mae Hague in sharing her Christmas Day 2024 outfit on Instagram with her devoted followers.

In true Rita style, she posed in one of this year's most beloved colour trends that possessed a flirty, feminine edge, and her dress was perfect for Christmas and beyond.

She shared an image to her Instagram Stories, showing her 16m followers her showstopping crimson red dress from It-girl-approved designer label De La Vali. Crafted from sheer chiffon, the 'Azura' midi featured an elegant draped cowl neck, feminine Florette detailing and cascading ruffles along the hem.

© @ritaora Rita wore a sheer ruffled mini by De La Vali on Christmas Day

The dress perfectly blended sophistication with free-spirited flair, encapsulating Rita's sartorial attitude.

The colour red was the undeniable colour of autumn/winter '23, which trickled into the winter months of January and February 2024. Opaque red tights became the unexpected street style trend of the London Fashion Week AW24 shows, giving all the Blair Waldorf vibes we needed to see. It also seeped through to the summer months (take Dua Lipa's red-hot Jaquemus moment as prime example) and Jenna Ortega told us that they're not going anywhere for AW24 either, pairing her fashion week-approved bold red tights with a burgundy double-breasted blazer featuring a cinched waist, statement shoulders and bold contrasting red lapels, from McQueen by Seán McGir's RE25 collection.

Elsa Hosk also opted for a figure-skimming red dress for this Christmas Day. Supermodel and fashion designer Elsa stunned in a structured boucle maxi dress from Bottega Veneta that retails for £4,930, featuring curvaceous padding that adorned the plunging neckline and hips.

Elsa Hosk's family wore curated red and green outfits. The playful yet polished look captured holiday cheer.

We can always rely on Rita for showstopping It-girl-coded fashion inspiration.



