Meghan Markle's 2024 wardrobe boasted quiet luxury, diplomatic dressing and lots of linen

If 2023 marked a year of bold reinvention, then 2024 was the year the Duchess of Sussex perfected the art of refined restraint—embracing quiet luxury, breezy linens, and diplomatic dressing as her signature.

With a calendar that spanned red carpet appearances, charitable galas, and international tours, Meghan Markle leaned into her minimalist roots while still exuding the kind of approachable elegance she has made her own. “Prince Harry’s wife possesses this uncanny ability to make even the most classic pieces feel fresh and relevant, blending royal refinement with a California cool vibe,” explains H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau.

Meghan's sartorially notable year was given a nostalgic note at the 2024 ESPY Awards, where she channeled timeless sophistication in a cream halter-neck gown by Oscar de la Renta. The sweeping dress, with its subtle draping and graceful neckline, was reminiscent of her Stella McCartney wedding reception look, evoking memories of her royal beginnings while ushering in a renewed sense of ease. She kept the styling pared back—soft curls, minimal jewellery, and her signature barely-there makeup—for a look that whispered glamour rather than shouting it.

The LA Children's Hospital Gala saw Meghan turn to an old favorite: a Carolina Herrera scarlet gown from her archive. The fitted bodice and thigh-high slit added contemporary allure to the otherwise classic silhouette, while the deep V-neckline lent a dose of red-carpet romance. In a year defined by practicality and subtlety, this particular re-wear was a confident reminder of her ability to turn heads when needed—without feeling the pressure to chase trends.

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia

August brought a new challenge for the Duchess: a tour of Colombia with the Duke of Sussex. Here, her wardrobe embodied sharp tailoring, cultural sensitivity, and ease, beginning with a sleek navy suit from Veronica Beard. The halterneck waistcoat, paired with slim cigarette trousers, redefined power dressing with a modern twist. Accessories were kept purposeful—a white Loro Piana ‘Loom Bag’ and her signature Cartier jewellery.

For an arts-focused visit later that day, Meghan turned to a local designer, wearing a Johanna Ortiz 'Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi' dress. The gown, featuring Ortiz's trademark cut-outs and rich gold detailing, struck a harmonious balance between Meghan's California-girl aesthetic and a nod to Colombian artistry. She grounded the look with Jimmy Choo’s tan mules and gold accents, seamlessly tying her personal style into a celebration of local talent.

Between international obligations, Meghan spent the summer months championing quiet luxury through effortless linens and neutral palettes. Whether spotted on low-key outings in Montecito or during informal engagements, her wardrobe was a lesson in easy refinement. Wide-leg linen trousers, breezy button-downs, and organic cotton sundresses in soft beiges and creams became her warm-weather staples. The look epitomised the "stealth wealth" aesthetic that dominated 2024.

2024 was a 'Meghan masterclass' in deliberate, considered dressing. Whether it was re-wearing old favourites, spotlighting local designers, or leaning into breezy linens and tailored silhouettes, the Duchess championed the idea that luxury doesn't have to shout. Instead, her wardrobe spoke volumes through craftsmanship, cultural nods, and an embrace of her own evolving style—elegant, approachable, and quietly powerful.

Scroll on for Meghan Markle’s most defining looks this year…

Meghan Markle's Best Outfits of 2024:

1/ 10 © Getty Images Modern Elegance at the ESPY Awards Meghan took a page from her wedding day playbook when she attended the 2024 ESPY Awards in a cream halter-neck gown by Oscar de la Renta. The flowing silhouette echoed her iconic Stella McCartney reception dress, with its minimalist aesthetic and graceful draping.



2/ 10 © Andrew Esiebo Effortless Blush in Nigeria On her Nigeria trip, Meghan embraced understated elegance in Heidi Merrick’s Windsor blush silk noil maxi dress. With its balance of structure and soft femininity, the dress flowed gracefully as Meghan accessorised with timeless Cartier staples and Ariel Gordon’s diamond tennis bracelet. The showstopper? Vintage Lanvin clip-on earrings that gave the ensemble an exquisite edge.



3/ 10 © Getty Lustrous Look for a Digital Future While speaking at the Responsible Digital Future forum, Meghan served up caramel elegance in a silky Victoria Beckham shirt paired with La Ligne’s Colby satin wide-leg trousers. She elevated the neutral palette with Aquazzura heels and Birks' citrine and diamond drop earrings, perfectly tying in her signature Cartier pieces. Meghan’s look struck a balance of sophistication and subtle power dressing.



4/ 10 © Eric Charbonneau Navy Tailoring in Colombia During her Colombian tour, Meghan modernised the power suit in a Veronica Beard navy waistcoat and cigarette trousers. The halterneck cut and sharp tailoring gave a modern, cool-girl edge to her diplomatic wardrobe. Accessorised with her go-to Cartier Love pieces and the chic white Loom Bag L32 from Loro Piana, Meghan proved that minimalism can certainly make a statement.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Winter Chic in Vancouver For a romantic return to Vancouver on Valentine’s Day, Meghan brought her A-game to celebrate the countdown to the Invictus Games 2025. By Harry’s side, she radiated cozy sophistication in a white wool sweater and jeans, topped with an off-white puffer coat. Meghan finished the look with Sorel fur-lined boots and a classic black Burberry beanie.



6/ 10 © Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo Colombian Craftsmanship in Johanna Ortiz Meghan celebrated Colombian design by wearing Johanna Ortiz’s Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi. The rhubarb-printed dress featured Ortiz’s signature cut-outs, a romantic sweetheart neckline, and an elongating silhouette. Meghan paired the luxe, gold-threaded piece with Jimmy Choo Etana mules and her favorite Cartier jewels, perfectly blending local craftsmanship with timeless style.



7/ 10 © Leon Bennett Black-Tie Tribute to Tyler Perry For a glamorous evening at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel honouring Tyler Perry, Meghan turned heads in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown. The thigh-high slit gave the classic silhouette a bold twist, while her Logan Hollowell custom necklace, Cartier Love chain, and Lorraine Schwartz rings brought a hint of sparkle.



8/ 10 © The Archewell Foundation via Get A Thanksgiving to Remember in Venice Beach To celebrate the spirit of gratitude, Meghan Markle and the Archewell Foundation hosted an intimate Thanksgiving dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project at Our Place, the immigrant-led cookware hub in Venice Beach. With plates full of food and hearts full of connection, the evening centred around resilience, gratitude, and shared stories. Meghan kept her look effortlessly chic, pairing a sleeveless camel turtleneck from Leset with Gabriela Hearst's fluid Vargas wide-leg silk trousers.



9/ 10 © Shutterstock Scarlet Showstopper at the Gala The Duchess proved that some dresses are simply timeless when she re-wore her Carolina Herrera scarlet gown at the LA Children's Hospital Gala. With its body-hugging silhouette, daring V-neckline, and dramatic thigh split, the look oozed confidence and glamour. Meghan’s understated styling let the dress shine, as she looked effortlessly flawless.

