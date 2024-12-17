‘Tis the season to reflect- and being fashion-minded, naturally, trends are on the brain.

2024 has been a particularly divisive year for fashion fads, spanning lime-hued Brat to mesh ballet flats courtesy of Alaïa. Studded bags were a late comer, following hot on the petite heels of kitten mules, bag charms, burgundy and biker boots.

Maximalism went head-to-head with minimalism, pitting frivolous bows, XL scrunchies and gingham against ‘Clean Girl’ sentiment and ‘Quiet Luxury.’ Stars such as Sofia Richie Grainge backed the latter, while Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter championed a more is more approach.

It’s easy to appreciate that trends are subjective, however that didn’t stop World War Three kicking off in the H! Fashion office - with troops viciously fighting over all-important topics such as the rise of bubble skirts (are they actually flattering?) or Birkenstock Bostons. To clog or not to clog? That is the question.

To round-off the year, we attempted to settle the debate in the most logical manner - a game of Snog, Marry, Kill. Discover the team’s contrasting thoughts and feelings towards 2024’s biggest trends. Who do you agree with?

Snog, Marry, Kill: H! Fashion on 2024's hottest trends:

Natalie Salmon, Editor

"I'd marry boho-chic. The 2024 revival of boho-chic is the partner of my fashion dreams - effortlessly elegant and polished enough to go to work in. Suki Waterhouse energy plus chiffon blouses and slouchy boots make me feel like I could time travel to the 1970s and also walk the Chloé runway. Then, I'd snog 'Office Siren' - my take has been a sharp blazer with micro shorts, 10 deniers and those razor thin Gisele Bundchen in The Devil Wears Prada glasses. It’s been fun for a fling in 2024, but let’s be real, I’m not ready to commit to it for the long haul. A quick kiss, a coy glance, and then it’s back to HR-appropriate. Kill - ballet trainers. Ballet trainers, AKA this year's hybrid of pumps and sneakers has neither the grace nor speed I was craving. Maybe I’m just jealous that I’m not Gen Z enough to pull them off?"

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

"I would snog ballet flats because I like ballet flats. I don't love ballet flats but I'm glad they smell better this time round than they did in the Noughties. If you know, you know. I would marry the bubble hem skirt - which I call a puffball. I would avoid the big, oversized blazer and the wide leg jeans. I think it's so boring and I hate it."

Chloe Gallacher, Style Writer

"I love the resurgence of the suede trend, so it's getting a snog. However I do find it quite difficult to wear as it would ruin so easily in the rain. Marry? Ballet flats. I love building on my capsule wardrobe and see a ballet flat as more of a timeless, classic piece rather than a trend. Finally, I’d avoid ‘Office Siren.’ If it's not executed well, I think it can look like a poor-fitting awkward office look rather than a chic statement trend.”

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor

"I'm going to be a bit of a fashion minx and I'm going to snog both polka dots and 'Office Siren.' Its a really fun aesthetic but I can't work forever. I'd marry leopard print. I know some of us aren't really a fan (eh-hem, Orion) I really didn't love the 'Clean Girl' aesthetic. It was a bit too uniform for my taste. People can have a bit more fun and show more personality."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

"Right, studded bags are getting a smooch. After all, they're pioneered by Alaïa - the sexiest brand in the 'biz. I'd put a ring on boho-chic purely because I will forever adore Seventies-style and desperately want to be Stevie Nicks. However, if the trend starts getting around too much then it may be time for a quickie divorce. I'd avoid rosettes for 2025. They had their time this year we can now Marie Kondo them out of our lives."

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer

"Snog bubble hems because I think they are really cute and I have on multiple occasions tried to pull them off - but I just can't. That's going to be a little love affair. I'm also going to marry ballet flats because I no longer want to wear sneakers and I think ballet flats are really cute. They will forever be there for me in sickness and in health. I'll avoid leopard print. It reminds me of 'cheugy' auntie vibes."

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

"I'd snog bloomers because they're fun, girly and flirty. I love them, but I'm not actually brave enough to wear them. Marry ballet flats because they're comfortable, chic and super versatile and they have not let me down all year. Avoid yellow because I tried it and it just doesn't work for me. I also think it's a fleeting trend that will be left in 2024."

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

"I would snog bubble skirts - I think they get a bad rep. They are versatile and flattering on curvy figures, like mine. Then, I’d marry suede because it's timeless and chic.I’d pass on ‘Mob Wife’ winter. I despise it. Every winter we lean into furs and prints - it doesn't need a name or aesthetic."