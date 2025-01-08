Rihanna champions socks and heels combo in spicy Valentine's Day snaps

Christmas and New Year’s might be well and truly done and dusted, but thankfully for those of us who love an excuse to get dressed up and celebrate, Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away.

Getting in the lover spirit early and proving just how fun and chic holiday dressing can be is none other than the unofficial queen of 'V Day', Rihanna.

Sharing a selection of sultry snaps to her Instagram on Tuesday night, the singer, songwriter and mother of two introduced her newest Savage X Fenty Loveline Collection and in true icon behaviour, she modelled the campaign herself.

© @badgalriri The new collection is available to shop online and in-stores

Posing in a lacey red three-piece bra, knickers and suspender set, the 36-year-old embraced her feminine side, embodying the role of a cupid, the Roman god of erotic love and desire.

As expected, It wouldn’t be a Rihanna photoshoot without a sartorial twist, given she’s coined one of the world's most fashionable names.

To add stylistic flare, Riri paired a set of white ribbed crew socks with a pair of black closed-toe pumps- a combo loved throughout the mid-90s by the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer.

© @badgalriri The singer sported a pink wig to match the vibe of the shoot

The devil was of course in the details, much like all Savage Fenty shoots, with the prop and glam team going above and beyond to bring the campaign to life. In one snap, the Umbrella singer can be seen holding a giant pink bow, with the arrow being a rose ignited in flames, while in another she cuddled up to a bouquet of red roses designed to look like a shawl.

Rihanna launched her namesake lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, in May 2018 and has since changed the industry for the better. The brand's ethos has always been to inspire women and embrace their sexuality and bodies. Rihanna explained, “Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character, and style for you—not for someone else.”

Though we never need an excuse to dress up in something opulent, Rihanna has given us the go-ahead to start sourcing an under and outerwear Valentine's Day outfit of our own.