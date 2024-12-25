Pregnant Princess Beatrice looks glowing in bump-skimming coat on Christmas Day walkabout

Princess Beatrice was the picture of festive elegance as she stepped out for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

The 36-year-old royal, who is expecting her second child, looked radiant as she joined her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and other senior royals to greet well-wishers outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked lovely on Christmas Day

The glowing royal chose a chic bump-skimming coat that beautifully accentuated her blossoming baby bump. The winter coat is from the Net-a-Porter for The King’s Foundation collection, designed by students from our Modern Artisan education programme.

The Modern Artisan programme, run by The King’s Foundation and Net a Porter, trains emerging designers and makers to create a capsule of luxury and sustainable staples.

This follows Princess Beatrice’s visit to The King's Foundation’s Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in November, where the Modern Artisan collection formed part of the display.

© Getty Princess Beatrice walked alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf

Paired with stylish heeled boots and a festive fascinator, Beatrice looked beautiful. She was seen warmly engaging with members of the crowd, sharing smiles and seasonal wishes with delighted onlookers.

Last-minute change

Princess Beatrice, who welcomed her first child, Sienna Elizabeth, in 2021, made a surprising change to her holiday plans this year. Instead of heading abroad, the royal decided to remain in the UK and join her family at Sandringham for the traditional Christmas celebrations.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The royal family stepped out for Christmas

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had originally planned to spend the festive season overseas with her husband Edoardo and his family.

However, the last-minute decision to stay in Norfolk allowed the couple to take part in the traditional royal walkabout and celebrate Christmas in the company of the King and other senior royals. Beatrice had recently received medical advice against travelling long distances at this time.

The royal fold

Walking with her husband Edoardo and stepson Christopher, the trio happily joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the royal family for the annual tradition.

The stroll to the church, followed by a Christmas Day service, is a highlight of the royal calendar, offering fans a rare glimpse of the family together during the festive season.

Princess Eugenie's alternative plans

Beatrice is the only member of the York family who has joined the royal family in Norfolk as Princess Eugenie is spending the holidays with her in-laws.

© Getty Princess Eugenie spent Christmas with her husband's family

Their father Prince Andrew has stepped away from the festivities due to the ongoing row over his links to a businessman who has been named as a spy by the Home Office.