Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are couple goals in matching outfits at the Golden Globes
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. © Getty Images

The Angels singer and his wife shine at the first red carpet event of 2025

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Robbie Williams and his wonderful wife, Ayda Field flew the UK flag at the Golden Globes 2025 on Sunday evening and lit up the red carpet in matching silver outfits!

The popular celebrity couple, who have been married for thirteen years, looked in great spirits as they posed up a storm on the red carpet - check out their ensembles!

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams at the Golden Globes 2025 © CBS via Getty Images, Getty
Ayda and Robbie at the Golden Globes 2025

Ayda, 45, wore a strapless silver bandeau cut dress which was adorned with sparkling, crystal embellishments and her beloved husband, former Take That icon Robbie, delighted onlookers in a daring silver suit which was also encrusted with bling. Robbie added a pair of shades with translucent frames. We love the matching attire.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. © Getty
The pair looked incredible in matching outfits

Robbie was seen embracing fellow Brit actor Richard Gadd of Baby Reindeer fame, and posed in snaps with  Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in California.

Robbie Williams chatted to Richard Gadd at the special event© Penske Media via Getty Images
Robbie Williams chatted to Richard Gadd at the special event

The Golden Globes is always the most stylish way to start a new year and the 2025 red carpet was not to be missed! Every year, Hollywood's glitterati come together, celebrating the very best in film and television. Robbie and Ayda joined a whole host of celebrities that graced the red carpet, from Cate Blanchett to Selena Gomez.

It was fabulous to see the pair having fun and enjoying such a special event in the sunshine. It's easy to see why Robbie and Ayda are one of the most beloved couples in showbiz; they are so down to earth and this latest appearance illustrates this notion even more.

Ayda and Robbie

The glamorous couple met in 2006, when mutual friends set them up on a blind date, and the Rock DJ singer asked Ayda to marry him three years later. The couple married at their Beverly Hills home in 2010, surrounded by close friends and family.

Robbie and Ayda have been married for 13 years© Getty Images
Robbie and Ayda have been married for 13 years

The couple share four children together; welcoming their first child, Theodora, affectionately known as Teddy, in 2012. 

WATCH: Robbie Williams’ sweet family

Their second child, a son called Charlton was born in 2014. Their third child and second daughter, Colette, was born in 2018, and their fourth child, a son called Beau, arrived in February 2020.

Robbie Williams and Teddy© Instagram
Robbie and Ayda have four children

Although they keep their children’s lives relatively private, Ayda occasionally shares subtle shots of their brood on Instagram.

