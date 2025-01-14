The best bikini moments from Love Island: All Stars 2025

If the office hot topic isn't all the drama from Love Island: All Stars for the next eight weeks, do you even work in an office?

The first episode of the cult-adored show returned to ITV on Monday and it's already given us so much to unpack. Will Gabby and Marcel reunite? Will Luca find a girl who can separate him from 'his boys'? who will Ekin-Su couple up with?

Alongside the romantic drama and Maya Jama's stunning wardrobe, the girlies have been giving us all the swimwear inspiration we need to keep our spirits high during this dull January as we look ahead (to what still feels like a distant dream) to our summer getaways.

Once again, Love Island has partnered with pre-loved fashion platform eBay. The retailer's UK head of fashion Jemma Tadd said, "We started this partnership to show people the potential of shopping pre-loved and the incredible assortment of fashion there is to enjoy on eBay. As we enter our sixth season of filling the villa with pre-loved gems, we’re striving to get viewers selling pre-loved, as well as buying, now it’s free to sell on eBay!"



The best thing about their sartorial agendas is each one is different, from gilded gold to rosettes and minimalistic neutrals, the plethora of styles on display is endless.

Scroll on to see the best bikini moments of the season so far...

© ITV Gilded Glamour After one episode, fans are hooked on the Gabby and Marcel recoupling. For fashion fans, it was the fitness coach's inaugural swimwear outfit that captured attention. She opted for a khaki green-trimmed bikini adorned with gold sequins, which she elevated with a gold disc body chain and a gold cuff bracelet.

© ITV Diamante Glam For those who prefer extra coverage, India wore the ultimate soft glam black mesh halterneck cover over her black bikini.

Brat Green Ensuring the 'Brat' trend stays on the map for 2025, Olivia arrived in a metallic green triangle two piece.

© ITV Colour Clashing Catherine embrace dopamine dressing in a cheerful pink, purple and orange tie dye-esque two piece.

