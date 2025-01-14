Meghan Markle's skin-tight leather leggings totally flew under our radar

The Duchess of Sussex is a beacon of 'Quiet Luxury' style.

Warm, neutral tones dominate her luxury wardrobe, wrapped up in glorious wool textures, belted silhouettes and designer labels.

However, prior to meeting Prince Harry and joining the royal entourage, the former Suits actress loved a daring look. From Noughties-inspired bandage dresses to studded biker jackets, the LA native was never afraid to bush the fashion boat out.

© Getty Images The duchess dazzled in buttery black leather

Included in said playful mix of 2010s-themed outfits was a pair of skin-tight leather leggings. That’s right, the wife of Prince Harry hit the red carpet in the form-fitting slacks, which looked as if they had been plucked from the set of Grease.

Back in 2016, Meghan stepped out to attend the AOL Build Presents Suits event at the AOL Studios in New York. For the high-profile affair, the royal-to-be (then not-to-be) sported the leather trousers, teamed with a classic black blazer and a pair of nude heels complete with striking strappy tie-up detailing.

© FilmMagic Meghan sported all-black for the NYC outing

She wore her glossy hair down loose with a thoroughly Noughties side-parting and opted for a glamorous makeup blend topped with a cherry red lip to accentuate her series-fronting features.

The decade proved to be a colourful era for Meghan’s style. Her acting career in the 2000s began with small roles in popular TV shows like General Hospital and CSI: NY, leading to many a red carpet moment clad in 00s clothing. Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she landed the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits. Her performance as the ambitious paralegal garnered global attention and solidified her place in both Hollywood and the style sphere.

While leather is no longer a key complement of her style archive, Meghan still enjoys experimenting with texture.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan fronted the Netflix cover for the 8-part series wearing the blue ‘Freesia Gown’ by New York-based brand Ulla Johnson - the label recognised for ethereal dresses, ultra-feminine silhouettes and impeccable finishing.

From figure-sculpting leather to free-flowing chiffon, Meghan’s penchant for playful looks continues to strengthen.