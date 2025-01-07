Zendaya seemingly confirms engagement to Tom Holland in post-Golden Globes appearance

The Golden Globes brought as much glamour as we expected. There were plenty of standout moments - though nothing has quite taken the spotlight as much as Zendaya sparking engagement rumours with a dazzling East-West ring on her wedding finger.

Whilst neither she nor her boyfriend (or, fiancé) Tom Holland have confirmed their happy news personally, the Euphoria actress appeared on stage for a special screening of Challengers on Monday, with the ring still firmly on her finger.

Zendaya stepped out at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood oozing cool-girl glamour in a black lace-trimmed mini dress paired with a fitted, single-breasted leather jacket. A pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her 90s minimalism-infused outfit.

© Getty Images Zendaya attended a Special Screening of "Challengers" wearing her engagement ring

For jewellery, she wore a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and the same dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger.

TMZ reported on Monday that a source close to the two explained Tom popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, at one of Zendaya’s family homes. The engagement comes four years after the pair confirmed their relationship back in 2021.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the actress perfected Old Hollywood glamour in a burnt orange satin dress by Louis Vuitton and a deep red curly bob—a look which her stylist Law Roach explained was a homage to “Diahann, Eartha, Dorthy and Joyce” - referring to black Hollywood icons Diahann Carroll, Eartha Kitt, Dorothy Dandridge and Joyce Bryant.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Zendaya stunned in Louis Vuitton at the Golden Globes © WireImage She sparked engagement rumours with her jewellery

Her look was complete with statement Bulgari jewellery, but eagle-eyed fans immediately questioned whether the ring on her wedding finger was stylistic or not, sending the engagement rumour mill into overdrive.

She then changed into a second Louis Vuitton dress - a scoop-neck fitted maxi with intricate embroidery, infusing 1920s glamour with contemporary charm. And the ring was still firmly planted on her finger.

We already know the wedding attire is going to be simply sensational.